Ajinomoto to sponsor 31st SEA Games in Vietnam

Japanese multinational giant Ajinomoto Co Inc will be the official main sponsor of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) to be held in Vietnam in May 2022.
The company said it would support the regional multi-sport event under the “Asean Victory Project” through its six subsidiaries in Southeast Asian countries by mainly providing seasonings and beverages as well as the amino acid-based “amino VITAL” products to athletes competing in the games.
Ajinomoto is a global manufacturer of high-quality food and amino acid-based products, which has been contributing to the food, health and nutrition industries through various applications of amino acid technologies.
Since 2003, Ajinomoto has been working on the “Victory Project” to nourish top-level athletes in Japan and has been conducting nutritional support activities by utilising the power of amino acids, including providing products such as “amino VITAL” and “Winning Meals Kachimeshi” to athletes.
Since 2018, six Ajinomoto Group subsidiaries in the Asean region have implemented the “Asean Victory Project” through sports associations, athletes, and sports schools in their respective countries.
In Thailand, the project was initiated in 2018 when Ajinomoto Thailand started providing amino-based products to the national volleyball association. Following the tremendous success, the company has been expanding nutrition support to other sport associations, including the Badminton Association of Thailand in 2020.
Ajinomoto Group says it aims to become a “solution-providing group of companies for food and health issues” by unlocking the power of amino acids, resolving food and health issues associated with dietary habits and ageing, and contributing to greater wellness for people worldwide.
“Based on the corporate message ‘Eat Well, Live Well’, we have been scientifically exploring the potential of amino acids while creating new value through sustainable and innovative solutions for communities and society. This reflects the essence of our business motto called 'The Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value (ASV)',” the company said. ASV focuses on value creation in three aspects: creating a healthy society, maximising usage of food resources, and ensuring global sustainability.
Published : February 02, 2022
