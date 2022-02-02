Ajinomoto to sponsor 31st SEA Games in Vietnam

Japanese multinational giant Ajinomoto Co Inc will be the official main sponsor of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) to be held in Vietnam in May 2022.

The company said it would support the regional multi-sport event under the “Asean Victory Project” through its six subsidiaries in Southeast Asian countries by mainly providing seasonings and beverages as well as the amino acid-based “amino VITAL” products to athletes competing in the games.

Ajinomoto is a global manufacturer of high-quality food and amino acid-based products, which has been contributing to the food, health and nutrition industries through various applications of amino acid technologies.

Since 2003, Ajinomoto has been working on the “Victory Project” to nourish top-level athletes in Japan and has been conducting nutritional support activities by utilising the power of amino acids, including providing products such as “amino VITAL” and “Winning Meals Kachimeshi” to athletes.