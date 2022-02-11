BMW electrifies Thai premium auto sector with new offerings, charging facilities

BMW and MINI won the biggest share of the premium segment with 45.5 per cent in 2021, up from 44.6 per cent the year before. Meanwhile, MINI Electric enjoyed a growth rate of 263 per cent year on year.

“As we are entering a new era of mobility, we remain fully committed to our goal of bringing sheer driving pleasure, cutting-edge technologies, and the power of choice to our customers. This also resulted in hitting the highest record of customer satisfaction as measured via the Net Promoter Score [NPS Score] in terms of sales and services. With a clear goal for the future, we aim to blaze the way for electric mobility, to offer the best experiences for all motorists, including ICE, PHEV and especially BEV users as we move into 2022,” Alexander Baraka, president and CEO of BMW Group Thailand, said.

Erik Ruge, managing director of BMW Group Manufacturing Thailand, added: “2021 was the most successful year ever with a total production of 33,428 units for both BMW and BMW Motorrad. The total production has increased 17.8 per cent, while production for export has increased 11.6 per cent. We are also committed to sustainability through zero-waste-to-landfill and carbon-neutral. For the production part, we have been able to reduce average waste to 35.6 per cent per model with the accumulated waste from recycled and reused 27,208 tonnes since 2014.”