Collectius captures new loan portfolio in Thailand with Kiatnakin Phatra Bank deal

Commenting on the transaction, Gustav A Eriksson, group CEO at Collectius, said the company is pleased to partner Kiatnakin Phatra Bank in strengthening its liquidity position and thereby drive operational efficiency.

Such a move helps credit to continue to flow freely which would aid the local economy on its road to recovery, he added.

"After our acquisition of Magnate last year — one of Thailand's top debt servicing firms — we are confident of maintaining strong growth momentum in Thailand where we have expanded our acquisitions from personal loans to leasing and SME loans in recent times," he said.

As a leading Singapore-based fintech pioneer in unsecured debt purchases, Collectius in 2020 partnered with IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, to launch a $60-million Distressed Asset Recovery Programme (DARP) dedicated to acquiring and resolving unsecured debt in Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

DARP has allowed banks to offload $30 billion in NPLs and is facilitating the normalisation of obligations of more than 18 million households and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Collectius continues to reinforce its position as the preferred partner for sale of consumer NPLs in Southeast Asia, by employing technology and digital-led strategies to build additional servicing capacity.

"In 2021, the company doubled its assets under management to US$5 billion and registered a 53 per cent growth in portfolio volume and revenue respectively," it added.