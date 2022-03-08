PTT’s gains from rising oil prices to be offset by support of subsidiaries, says ratings firm

"Plus, petrochemical capacity additions, particularly in olefins and polyolefins chains, should result in an unwinding of petrochemical spreads over the next one to three years. About 30 per cent of PTT's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation [EBITDA] comes from downstream operations."

S&P Global Ratings expects PTT to remain comfortably within the rating tolerance of “BBB” stand-alone credit profile.

Under revised oil price assumptions of US$85 per barrel in 2022, PTT is likely to maintain an ample cash balance and debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 2 to 2.2 times in 2022-2023, it added.

"Our projections include annual EBITDA of between 389 billion and 410 billion baht in 2022 and 2023, largely backed by earnings from its upstream subsidiary, PTT Exploration and Production [PTTEP]," the ratings firm said, that PTT recorded S&P-adjusted EBITDA of 397.8 billion baht as of December 31, 2021.

Despite robust earnings forecast on PTT, S&P Global Ratings expects the group leverage to remain largely unchanged from the 2021 level. This reflects the group's recent increased investment profile, which had included PTTEP's acquisition of Block 61 and PTT Global Chemical (GC)'s acquisition of Allnex Holding GmbH in 2021.

"At the same time, capital expenditure remains sizable in the group's refining subsidiary, Thai Oil, because of a greenfield development in its Clean Fuel Project," S&P Global Ratings said.

"Amid a period of elevated crude prices, we expect PTT to extend more support to its downstream subsidiaries, Thai Oil and GC, in addition to the support already granted to unrated IRPC. The support will be provided in the form of an extension of payment terms for crude oil supplied by PTT to its downstream subsidiaries."