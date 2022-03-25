The Standard, Hua Hin marks Earth Hour 2022 with lights-out event

The new vibrant beach resort, which has quickly become a buzzing social and cultural hub in Hua Hin, is also tackling the world’s biggest issues – including the fight against climate change.
This month, The Standard will join millions of other homes and businesses around the world by plunging into darkness to mark the global movement that has become a catalyst for environmental action.
From 8.30pm to 9.30pm (local time), The Standard will extinguish the lights in all parts of the property, including the exterior facades of both main hotel buildings, the lobby area, The Lido restaurant, The Lido Bar, Juice Café and Praça, the restored heritage house and Thai izakaya.
The Earth Hour message will also be communicated to in-house guests, who will be encouraged to turn off their room lights and come together by candlelight at the resort’s atmospheric restaurants and lounges, to exchange bright ideas and practical action we can all take to help save the planet.
“At The Standard, we understand the importance of supporting Earth Hour. This annual event reflects a philosophy we try to practice all-year-round – to reduce our carbon footprint, operate in a more sustainable manner, and build a better future for the next generation,” said Standard International executive chairman Amar Lalvani.
"Participating in Earth Hour is a simple gesture, but it forms part of a powerful global movement. The Earth needs a break, so let’s all turn off our lights on March 26," he added.
Launched in 2007 by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Earth Hour started out as a symbolic lights-out event to raise awareness of climate change. It has grown into one of the world’s largest grassroots environmental movements.
Held annually on the last Saturday of March, it engages supporters in more than 190 countries and territories, all taking action to ensure a brighter future for the planet.
Opened in December 2021, The Standard, Hua Hin brings a cool Miami vibe to Thailand’s golden gulf coast. With 199 rooms, suites and villas, the mid-century design Lido pool and bar, a beachfront Thai izakaya restaurant and juice café, this chic seafront hotel is a haven for curious global explorers.
The Standard hotels are located in desirable destinations spanning Miami Beach to the Maldives, London to New York, and now Hua Hin, with Ibiza and Bangkok soon to be added.
Connect with the hotel via The Standard Hua Hin Facebook page, @thestandardhuahin Line account and www.standardhotels.com.
Published : March 25, 2022
