The Standard, Hua Hin marks Earth Hour 2022 with lights-out event

The new vibrant beach resort, which has quickly become a buzzing social and cultural hub in Hua Hin, is also tackling the world’s biggest issues – including the fight against climate change.

This month, The Standard will join millions of other homes and businesses around the world by plunging into darkness to mark the global movement that has become a catalyst for environmental action.

From 8.30pm to 9.30pm (local time), The Standard will extinguish the lights in all parts of the property, including the exterior facades of both main hotel buildings, the lobby area, The Lido restaurant, The Lido Bar, Juice Café and Praça, the restored heritage house and Thai izakaya.

The Earth Hour message will also be communicated to in-house guests, who will be encouraged to turn off their room lights and come together by candlelight at the resort’s atmospheric restaurants and lounges, to exchange bright ideas and practical action we can all take to help save the planet.

“At The Standard, we understand the importance of supporting Earth Hour. This annual event reflects a philosophy we try to practice all-year-round – to reduce our carbon footprint, operate in a more sustainable manner, and build a better future for the next generation,” said Standard International executive chairman Amar Lalvani.