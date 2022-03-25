Mon, April 04, 2022

business

Marriott opens doors to Thailand’s dynamic Eastern seaboard with Courtyard North Pattaya

Courtyard by Marriott, a trailblazer with the largest global footprint of hotels within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 brands, has opened its newest hotel in north Pattaya.

The Courtyard North Pattaya offers guests comfort and style with inviting spaces, thoughtful amenities and technology catering to the needs of next-gen business and leisure travellers.

Just a few minutes from the Wongamat Beach in Naklua, North Pattaya, the hotel is only two hours from Bangkok and an hour and a half from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Guests at the Courtyard North Pattaya can enjoy many of the local attractions in the city, from world-class water parks and retail malls, including Terminal 21 and Central Festival, to cultural sites like the Sanctuary of Truth and floating market, championship golf courses, beautiful beaches and Pattaya’s famous Walking Street.

“It gives me great pleasure to unveil the newest addition to the Courtyard by Marriott brand portfolio in Thailand. Designed to provide guests with everything they need to move forward, Courtyard North Pattaya is the ideal choice for business and leisure travellers,” said Jakob Helgen, Marriott International’s area vice president for Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar.

“Our ‘select services’ portfolio is driving momentum for growth in the region with an exciting pipeline. With international borders reopening, we look forward to welcoming international travellers with expanded travel choices and diversified experiences.”

Accentuating contemporary design that encompasses comfort and functionality, the new hotel’s decor also incorporates elements and patterns of the sand and beach, creating a connection with the local community.

Guests can choose from 233 contemporary rooms and suites, ranging from the 28-square-metre Superior Rooms and Premier Rooms to the larger 37sqm Deluxe Rooms, spacious 41sqm Deluxe Suites and 44sqm Courtyard Suites. All rooms are equipped with comfortable bedding, ergonomic workspaces, LCD TVs, complimentary Wi-Fi and spacious marble bathrooms with rain showers to ensure peaceful and productive stays.

The guestrooms also feature the brand signature window side lounger, providing guests with a perfect spot to recline, relax and enjoy the view.

Dining options at the hotel include Café 22, an all-day dining venue that serves a wide selection of local and seasonal cuisine along with international favourites in a vibrant ambience with open kitchens.

This is the perfect place to kickstart the day with an energising buffet breakfast, grab light bites and healthy snacks throughout the day, and enjoy memorable evening meals.

The poolside Surf Bar is a great spot to enjoy refreshing drinks whilst gazing out over Pattaya’s skyline. The Spart’s Bar where guests can relax and unwind over crafted cocktails, cold-brew coffee, and more by an expert mixologist and barista.

When visitors are not working or exploring the area’s many local attractions, they can work out at the 24/7 Fitness Centre, with its state-of-the-art equipment, changing rooms and showers, or soak up the sun at the inviting rooftop pool. Children, meanwhile, are kept fully engaged and entertained at the Kid’s Club, with its indoor and outdoor play zones.

For business travellers and meeting planners, Courtyard North Pattaya’s Grand Ballroom can host exceptional events. This impressive 230sqm, pillar-free function room can host mid-sized meetings or social occasions, or be divided into two smaller spaces for more intimate events. The foyer also provides a great option for coffee breaks and cocktail receptions.

“Pattaya is a great destination and has a lot to offer to every kind of traveller, from business travellers visiting the vibrant business parks of the Eastern Seaboard to couples seeking a spot of beachfront relaxation, and families or friends planning an energizing break with plenty of activities," the hotel’s general manager Shashank Singha said.

“We look forward to welcoming travellers to Pattaya and extending to them the same amazing levels of service excellence and great hospitality that our guests have come to expect from Courtyard hotels across the world."

Guests can rest assured that Courtyard North Pattaya upholds the highest health and safety standards under Marriott International’s global “Commitment to Clean”. It has also been certified by the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration Extra Plus (SHA++) programme.

Courtyard North Pattaya is the third Courtyard branded Marriott hotel in Thailand, joining the popular Courtyard Bangkok and the recently-opened Courtyard Phuket Town.

Visit courtyard.marriott.com for more information.

