Energy Absolute clarifies no change in CEO's shareholding, warns of legal action over misinformation

Energy Absolute Pcl (EA) has clarified various issues raised by groups of people who it says are attempting to mislead investors about the company.

In a statement, Amorn Sapthaweekul, EA’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, began the clarification about power plant projects in Nakhon Sawan and Lampang provinces. The Nakhon Sawan power plant project has a capacity of 126.126 megawatts (MW) and the total project is valued at 6.654 billion baht, an investment of 57.75 million baht per MW.

The Lampang power plant project has a capacity of 128.396MW and the total project value is 8.274 billion baht, an investment of 64.45 million baht per MW.

Amorn said both projects were being implemented in accordance with the rules and regulations, and project finance is being used to fund the projects.