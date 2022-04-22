Panyapiwat signs MOU with Bitkub to promote business and digital asset education

On April 4, International College, Panyapiwat Institute of Management (PIM) and Bitkub Capital Group Holding signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote the academic collaborations and further business and digital asset education to prepare learners for becoming international entrepreneurs in the future.

The MOU signing ceremony took place at CP ALL Academy Building on Chaengwattana Road and was attended by Associate Prof. Dr. Somrote Komolavanij, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Research at PIM and Sakolkorn Sakavee, co-founder & chairman of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings.