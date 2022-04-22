Panyapiwat signs MOU with Bitkub to promote business and digital asset education

On April 4, International College, Panyapiwat Institute of Management (PIM) and Bitkub Capital Group Holding signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote the academic collaborations and further business and digital asset education to prepare learners for becoming international entrepreneurs in the future.
The MOU signing ceremony took place at CP ALL Academy Building on Chaengwattana Road and was attended by Associate Prof. Dr. Somrote Komolavanij, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Research at PIM and Sakolkorn Sakavee, co-founder & chairman of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings.
Bitkub Lab Co., Ltd., also known as “Bitkub Academy”, which is the learning hub of digital asset and blockchain technology, will collaborate with International College and International College International Startup Academy (IC I-SA) in promoting the advancement of business and digital asset knowledges and expertise through the curriculum development, conducting researches and human resource trainings for both partners, designing business case studies, hosting academic activities and startup and business competitions, and offering internship opportunities with companies under the Bitkub Capital Group Holding to International College students. These mutual collaborations will enhance learner’s competencies to be ready in penetrating the international startup ecosystem.
Published : April 22, 2022
