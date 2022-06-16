First time launching with “Zespri Kiwifruit” retail partners within the concept #Just1ZespriChallenge, get 100% of your daily vitamin C in just one Zespri

Starting the SunGold’s kick off event incorporating with trade partners (retailers and wholesalers) e.g. Tops, Lotus, Makro, other retailers and fresh fruit vendor across Thailand to celebrate 2022 season, sharing business direction/campaign along with introducing new Thailand country manager at PULLMAN KING POWER HOTEL BANGKOK.

Mr. Samuel White (Country Manager-Thailand) stated that Zespri Kiwifruit is the world’s leading kiwifruit brand, it is trusted by our partners and consumers in Thailand because of the fruits superior taste and quality. The product and the brand continue to grow from strength to strength with Zespri targeting global operating revenue of 4.5 billion NZ dollars by 2025. This growth is driven by the commitment of its 2,800 New Zealand based growers to produce premium-quality kiwifruit, and is a testament to the strength of the brand and the Zespri innovation and quality systems.



