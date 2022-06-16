First time launching with “Zespri Kiwifruit” retail partners within the concept #Just1ZespriChallenge, get 100% of your daily vitamin C in just one Zespri

Starting the SunGold’s kick off event incorporating with trade partners (retailers and wholesalers) e.g. Tops, Lotus, Makro, other retailers and fresh fruit vendor across Thailand to celebrate 2022 season, sharing business direction/campaign along with introducing new Thailand country manager at PULLMAN KING POWER HOTEL BANGKOK.
Mr. Samuel White (Country Manager-Thailand) stated that Zespri Kiwifruit is the world’s leading kiwifruit brand, it is trusted by our partners and consumers in Thailand because of the fruits superior taste and quality. The product and the brand continue to grow from strength to strength with Zespri targeting global operating revenue of 4.5 billion NZ dollars by 2025. This growth is driven by the commitment of its 2,800 New Zealand based growers to produce premium-quality kiwifruit, and is a testament to the strength of the brand and the Zespri innovation and quality systems.
100% of your daily Vitamin C* in just one Zespri Kiwifruit, plus it is rich in more than 20 vitamins and minerals such as potassium, folate, Vitamin E, antioxidants. Zespri kiwifruit is also rich in soluble and insoluble fiber, and also contains the unique enzyme (Actinidin) that support digestive system and help digest protein to relieve your bloatedness. Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit is sweet as natural’s treat and provide 100% of your daily Vitamin C* and other minerals that also contributes to collagen creation and supports improved energy level. Zespri Green Kiwifruit is refreshing deliciousness and high in Fibre. Cut it, Juice it, anyway you like it. Even eat fresh or adapt into various menu e.g. Zespri Kiwifruit ice-cream, Zespri Kiwifruit smoothies, Zespri Kiwifruit with coconut sticky rice, and Zespri Kiwifruit Thai spicy soup (Tom Yum Koong).
Ms. Somkamol Leelaniphon (Marketing Manager) stated that We-Zespri Kiwifruit would like to get the consumer to rethink their foundation of great health for their family, by adding Zespri Kiwifruit to the fruit bowl. Not all fruits are equal and just 1 Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit provides 100% daily Vitamin C* to support health lifestyles through the marketing program both online and offline to drive engagement and concurrently helps educate consumers on the health and nutritional superiority of Zespri Kiwifruits with the “#Just1ZespriChallenge tongue twisters” campaign.
Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit is available in-store during May-October while Zespri Green Kiwifruit is available in-store during May-Dec of every year. Find us at Tops, Lotus, Makro, Big C, Villa Market and all leading supermarkets and fresh fruit vendor across country.
#Just1ZespriChallenge
#ZespriTH
#ZespriKiwifruit
#ครบจบแค่วันละลูก
Follow our information at:
https://zespri.co.th
www.facebook.com/ZespriTH/
https://instagram.com/zesprithailand
*Thai RDI recommends Thai people ages more than 6 years to take Vitamin C 60 mg daily, Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit 100 g contains 152 mg of Vitamin C. Zespri Green Kiwifruit 100 g contains 88 mg of Vitamin C.
Source: New Zealand FOODfiles 2021.
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : June 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 24, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022
Published : Jun 23, 2022