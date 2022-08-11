GULF invests THB2.7 billion in renewable energy and sustainable investments fund

Ms Yupapin Wangviwat, GULF's Chief Financial Officer, stated “LCI fund targets to invest in European-focused innovative and fast-growing companies that deliver measurable greenhouse gas impact, since Europe has allocated massive funds with concrete plans for investment in the energy transition from fossil fuels to clean alternatives.

"This is in line with GULF’s objective to focus on investments in renewable energy-related businesses and climate management, in accordance with the global target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

"Furthermore, this investment demonstrates GULF’s commitment towards environmental and social responsibility while achieving good financial returns.”

LCI Fund is advised by Lightrock, which was founded by the Princely House of Liechtenstein and is backed by LGT Group; a leading private banking and asset management group.