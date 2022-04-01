CU Alumni Association organises major events to celebrate 105th anniversary of CU

Dr Twarath Sutabutr, Vice President of the I'm Possible Run Organising Committee described the event as a virtual platform that responds to the digital lifestyle, explaining that participants can run at any location and at any pace, whether on a treadmill or along a neighbourhood street, or opt for virtual running. CU alumni are invited to challenge themselves to run or walk 105 kilometres in 105 days, amassing the running distance between May 1 and August 31. Runners can register for the race from April 1 and get a CU 105 T-shirt together with a cool buff.

The association’s Vice President Dr Lackana Leelayouthayotin added that the DSR : Social Responsibility is an activity that emphasizes the Core Value of Chulalongkorn University, featuring 4S CU students are Smart to help support society, identify Solutions to overcome problems for themselves and others, Share through good relationships, and adopt Social Values to help the people. This is a 200-hour activity via tablets for CU students, with the first 30 hours devoted to learning with mentors on various topics such as design thinking, leadership, and project management. The other 170 hours will be learning by doing allowing students to take part in eight activities, namely Survival Kit, startup process, media content, Chula Master Class, music, CU Blood, e-Sport, and ICT Support service. CU students can apply now via CU Nex with a limit of 120 persons and CU alumni are able to register as mentors via www.จุฬาฯชวนทำดี.com

Asst Prof Chaiyaporn Puprasert, VP, Student Affairs, Chulalongkorn University, reaffirmed that in addition to the goal of becoming a leading global university, Chulalongkorn University is committed to growing with social care. Therefore, the university is determined to reinforce its research and development and apply knowledge to drive innovations for a better society.

For updated information or details of each activity, please look through FB Page: Chulalongkorn University or Chula Alumni.