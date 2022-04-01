CU Alumni Association organises major events to celebrate 105th anniversary of CU

The association's President Ajarin Pattanapanchai explained that in past years, the association has organised the CU Reunion, a one-day event to celebrate the CU anniversary on March 26. This year, there are various events starting on that date and running until the end of the year, allowing CU alumni in Thailand and abroad to join forces for a better society as a large percentage of the proceeds will be donated to charitable causes.
Over the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the association initiated "Survival Kit" (Klong Rod Tai) as a virtual home isolation platform to help Covid-19 patients waiting for hospital beds. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Survival Kit project.
There are 10 events in total, starting with CU Blood on March 26, which encourages CU alumni to donate blood at the Thai Red Cross Society or hospitals nationwide. This will be followed by the RoV-Chula Alumni Charity Tournament 2022, DSR : Digital Social Responsibility, C Madong Virtual Walk Bike Run 2022, the I'm Possible Run, the Be Musical Charity Concert, and an event In Remembrance of His Majesty King Chulalongkorn (King Rama V). In November, the Chula Music Walk will be held, allowing participants to walk around the green campus and admire the beautiful architecture of the historic buildings. Finally, Chula alumni will enjoy online shopping for a selection of Chula 105 souvenirs and special limited edition available on Shopee and Line My Shop.
Dr Sarut Vanichpun, Senior Director, Sea (Thailand) and Vice President of Organising Committee for RoV-Chula Alumni Charity Tournament 2022 said that CU alumni and individuals can apply for the e-Sport tournament from now till March 30 with the competition being held from April 1-9. In addition to donating to the Survival Kit, players will have a chance to win more than 200,000 baht in cash prizes.
Dr Twarath Sutabutr, Vice President of the I'm Possible Run Organising Committee described the event as a virtual platform that responds to the digital lifestyle, explaining that participants can run at any location and at any pace, whether on a treadmill or along a neighbourhood street, or opt for virtual running. CU alumni are invited to challenge themselves to run or walk 105 kilometres in 105 days, amassing the running distance between May 1 and August 31. Runners can register for the race from April 1 and get a CU 105 T-shirt together with a cool buff.
The association’s Vice President Dr Lackana Leelayouthayotin added that the DSR : Social Responsibility is an activity that emphasizes the Core Value of Chulalongkorn University, featuring 4S CU students are Smart to help support society, identify Solutions to overcome problems for themselves and others, Share through good relationships, and adopt Social Values to help the people. This is a 200-hour activity via tablets for CU students, with the first 30 hours devoted to learning with mentors on various topics such as design thinking, leadership, and project management. The other 170 hours will be learning by doing allowing students to take part in eight activities, namely Survival Kit, startup process, media content, Chula Master Class, music, CU Blood, e-Sport, and ICT Support service. CU students can apply now via CU Nex with a limit of 120 persons and CU alumni are able to register as mentors via www.จุฬาฯชวนทำดี.com
Asst Prof Chaiyaporn Puprasert, VP, Student Affairs, Chulalongkorn University, reaffirmed that in addition to the goal of becoming a leading global university, Chulalongkorn University is committed to growing with social care. Therefore, the university is determined to reinforce its research and development and apply knowledge to drive innovations for a better society.
For updated information or details of each activity, please look through FB Page: Chulalongkorn University or Chula Alumni.
Published : April 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
