Buriram motorcycle circuit is ready, aye ready to host the Asia Road Racing Championship

The FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, a prestigious motorcycle racing competition vying for the Asia Championship title, is entering its 28th season in 2024. This season comprises a total of six races held across five countries: China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Thailand is set to host two of the races. The competition schedule kicks off with pre-season tests on March 13, 2024, followed by the season opener from March 15-17, and culminates with the 6th round to determine the champion and celebrate the victory from December 6-8, 2024.

The second round of the competition is set for April 19-21 at the Zhuhai International Circuit in China, with the third round scheduled for June 7-9 at Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan.

The fourth round will be held from July 26-28 at Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia, with the fifth round planned for September 13-15 at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.