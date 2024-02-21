Buriram motorcycle circuit is ready, aye ready to host the Asia Road Racing Championship
This year’s Asia Road Racing Championship will be hosted in Thailand by Chang International Circuit in Buriram, along with Two Wheels Motor Racing which holds the copyright for the popular motorcycle racing event from Malaysia.
The FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, a prestigious motorcycle racing competition vying for the Asia Championship title, is entering its 28th season in 2024. This season comprises a total of six races held across five countries: China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
Thailand is set to host two of the races. The competition schedule kicks off with pre-season tests on March 13, 2024, followed by the season opener from March 15-17, and culminates with the 6th round to determine the champion and celebrate the victory from December 6-8, 2024.
The second round of the competition is set for April 19-21 at the Zhuhai International Circuit in China, with the third round scheduled for June 7-9 at Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan.
The fourth round will be held from July 26-28 at Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia, with the fifth round planned for September 13-15 at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.
The FIM Asia Road Racing Championship will showcase competition in four categories: Asia Superbike 1000cc, Supersport 600cc, Asia Production 250cc, and Underbone 150cc.
Numerous Thai riders from various teams will participate in the races, representing their skills and talents across these diverse motorcycle categories.
Ron Hock, the chairperson of Two Wheels Motorsports, notes that the Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan will be a new circuit for the 2024 season, adding a new challenge for riders and teams. This marks a fresh test as they strive to assert their dominance on the Asian speed stage.
Newin Chidchob, the president of Chang International Circuit, notes that the Asia Road Racing Championship has been held in Thailand for a decade.
He emphasises that the role of Asia Road Racing in Thailand goes beyond being a sport. “It is a crucial arena for the country’s motorsports industry to foster and train professional personnel throughout the system.
Each year sees numerous Thai riders stepping onto the podium, showcasing their talents, and paving the way for further success and pride in future global competitions.”