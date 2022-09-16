Consumer councils nationwide are looking to sue NBTC over True-Dtac merger

TCC hits back with five reasons from consumers to the deal makers, and attacks propaganda which only refers to private sector interests

Miss Sari Ongsomwang, TCC Secretary-General, added that besides TCC and the network in 14 provinces suing NBTC, TCC would also join the Move Forward Party in suing NBTC to carry out its duties on this occasion. As for topics concerning the True-Dtac deal, she would like to explain from the perspective of consumers. True had previously sent out PR news about five good points of the merger, while from a contradictory perspective it had to be seen what consumers would lose if the merger was allowed to proceed. TCC has prepared five reasons for not approving the merger.

1. Service charges would certainly increase, because according to the report from NBTC’s economic and consumer protection subcommittee established by NBTC itself, this stated that service charges are trending to maximise, which is consistent with many bodies who have stated that they could rise by anything from 12 to 224%. When NBTC still lacked guarantees that service charges would not increase, promotions and distribution channels must not increase the burdens on consumers. NBTC has no concrete plan. Therefore the merger should not be allowed.

2. The perspective merger is between the number 2 and number 3 operators in the market, and after such a merger only two large operators will remain, AIS and the new company formed from True and Dtac. The latter will have a market share exceeding 50%, meaning consumers will not have choices in using services. Despite the claim that there also remain National Telecommunications Co., Ltd. (NT) and two other MVNO companies, this does not reflect true competition. If the merger is allowed, market conditions will become a permanent monopoly.

3. Private sector claims were not completely true that the merger is required because the telecom business has not yielded profits, so becoming a technology company required a merger. This was because at present, although revenues from voice services have been recently reduced, revenues from data services are still at a high level. This shows that operators are still able to generate revenues from this business, and telecom networks are still considered key infrastructure to generate revenues.

4. The group of low-income consumers and students who required the Internet for their studies would have to top up an extra 30 THB per day or 900 THB per month. On this issue, NBTC and neither of True or Dtac however had a plan or measures to protect this group. A successful merger would be the cause of major impacts among this group of people.

5. This merger cannot be implemented because NBTC has the authority pursuant to the Announcement not allowing telecom operators to perform any monopolistic actions, or reduce or eliminate competition in the provision of telecom services. This includes giving orders to “approve” or “disapprove” the business manager of these telecom operators. NBTC also has the duty to apply the criteria in the anti-monopolistic Announcement of 2006 and the Announcement on mergers of 2018.

“NBTC should open up a debate forum on the pros and cons of the merger, and allow consumers to have maximal participation. This is because consumers are the group who must shoulder the eventual burden. Once the debate forum has been held, people will talk about the impacts from allowing the merger. Will NBTC not listen to the voice of the people? Will it have an opinion completely different to that of the public? NBTC should maintain its reputation for the greatest benefit of the public and the nation.”

