Minister honours forest heroes on the 126th anniversary of the Royal Forest Department

The event was held at the statue of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) in front of the department’s headquarters in Bangkok.

The event was joined by minister’s assistant Anucha Sasomsub, minister’s secretary Thanesphol Thanaboonyawat, ministry permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspat, and executives and officials of the Royal Forest Department.

During the ceremony, Varawut placed wreaths to commemorate the actions of forest rangers who had lost their lives on duties while fulfilling the department’s mission of protecting Thailand’s forests and natural resources. He also presented honorary badges ‘Rak Pa Rak Phaen Din’ to individuals who have made contributions to the forestry industry, as well as awards for farmers, operators of community forests and civil servants under the Royal Forestry Department retiring in 2022 who have contributed to Thailand’s forest and natural resources.