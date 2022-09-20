Minister honours forest heroes on the 126th anniversary of the Royal Forest Department
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-archa on Sunday (September 18) presided over the ceremony to celebrate the 126th anniversary of the establishment of the Royal Forest Department on September 18, 1896.
The event was held at the statue of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) in front of the department’s headquarters in Bangkok.
The event was joined by minister’s assistant Anucha Sasomsub, minister’s secretary Thanesphol Thanaboonyawat, ministry permanent secretary Jatuporn Buruspat, and executives and officials of the Royal Forest Department.
During the ceremony, Varawut placed wreaths to commemorate the actions of forest rangers who had lost their lives on duties while fulfilling the department’s mission of protecting Thailand’s forests and natural resources. He also presented honorary badges ‘Rak Pa Rak Phaen Din’ to individuals who have made contributions to the forestry industry, as well as awards for farmers, operators of community forests and civil servants under the Royal Forestry Department retiring in 2022 who have contributed to Thailand’s forest and natural resources.
In his speech, Varawut said the department’s work in forest protection has continued for over a century and will be carried on as the world is moving forward toward new challenges. “Climate changes, biodiversity, and the integration of carbon credit system to solve environmental issues are among the challenges that forest officials will face,” he said. “Besides maintaining the main mission of protecting the country’s forest and natural resources, the Royal Forest Department is also responsible for helping people get legal access to approved forest areas to ensure the efficient usage of resources.
“I hereby urge all officials to adhere to the royal idea of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, who had always reiterated the importance of sustainable forest management and protection. I also thank all forest officials for their hard work and dedication in preserving natural resources for the future generation,” said Varawut.