The full-on fun for families and couples as Holiday Inn Resort Samui Bophut Beach debuts in Samui
New beachfront resort with the largest indoor kids’ club in Samui opens in October 2022 with special grand opening package that starts at THB 3,600 per night
Holiday Inn Resort Samui Bophut Beach is a new resort set directly on the white sands of Koh Samui’s Bophut Beach, a few steps away from the famous Fisherman’s Village, and will open its doors on 1 October 2022 with a grand opening offer package.
Designed with families and couples in mind, the resort offers 203 rooms, including family suites and kids’ suites with bunk beds. Other facilities include the Essence Samui lobby lounge, an all-day-dining restaurant named Fisherman’s Table, the Lazy Coconut pool bar, and Jungle’s Book – the jungle-themed indoor kids’ club that is the largest in Samui and will delight your children with a multi-sensory experience including kitchen play zone, reading corner, gaming zone with Nintendo games, movies, a toy zone, and a tree house. Youngsters also have an outdoor playground and the Splash Pad.
The resort features Holiday Inn’s Kids Stay and Eat Free policy.
Holiday Inn Resort Samui Bophut Beach is celebrating its grand opening with a promotional 20% discount package in which rates start from THB 3,600 net and include a wide range of children’s activities.
The Grand Opening Package is for a minimum of two nights and is available for booking from now until 31 October 2022 for a stay any time between now and 20 December 2022.
Guests staying two nights receive THB 800 resort credit per room per stay, access to the jungle-themed kids’ club, playground, splash pad, and all children’s activities. For a stay of three nights, roundtrip transfers between the airport and the resort are added to the package.
IHG One Rewards members earn double reward points.
Bookings can be made at: https://bit.ly/3JcrPjT
Miguel Jaun, General Manager, Holiday Inn Resort Samui Bophut Beach said, “I am incredibly proud of the very hard work put in by everyone involved to complete the setup and preparation of the hotel. The team and I are very excited in opening our doors to the world as of 1st October and to start welcoming guests.”
Holiday Inn Resort Samui Bophut Beach
Situated at a prime area of Samui Island, on the soft white sand of Bophut Beach, renowned for its crystal blue waters, Holiday Inn Resort Samui Bophut Beach offers perfect family friendly beachfront accommodations for travellers. Families with young children can expect a one-of-a-kind experience, with the biggest kids’ club in Samui including indoor and outdoor playground and a splash pad. The resort is just 15 minutes away from Samui International Airport and only a short ride to well-known Koh Samui attractions. Everything you need is within 10 minutes, including Coco Tam’s (1 min), Fisherman’s Village (3 min), spa (3 min), shopping mall (5 min), Big Buddha (10 min), Wat Plai Laem (10 min), and direct access to Bophut Beach and water sports activities and suppliers (1 min).