The full-on fun for families and couples as Holiday Inn Resort Samui Bophut Beach debuts in Samui

Holiday Inn Resort Samui Bophut Beach is a new resort set directly on the white sands of Koh Samui’s Bophut Beach, a few steps away from the famous Fisherman’s Village, and will open its doors on 1 October 2022 with a grand opening offer package.

Designed with families and couples in mind, the resort offers 203 rooms, including family suites and kids’ suites with bunk beds. Other facilities include the Essence Samui lobby lounge, an all-day-dining restaurant named Fisherman’s Table, the Lazy Coconut pool bar, and Jungle’s Book – the jungle-themed indoor kids’ club that is the largest in Samui and will delight your children with a multi-sensory experience including kitchen play zone, reading corner, gaming zone with Nintendo games, movies, a toy zone, and a tree house. Youngsters also have an outdoor playground and the Splash Pad.

The resort features Holiday Inn’s Kids Stay and Eat Free policy.

Holiday Inn Resort Samui Bophut Beach is celebrating its grand opening with a promotional 20% discount package in which rates start from THB 3,600 net and include a wide range of children’s activities.

The Grand Opening Package is for a minimum of two nights and is available for booking from now until 31 October 2022 for a stay any time between now and 20 December 2022.



