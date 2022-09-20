Dow joins forces with thousands of volunteers to collect 6.5 tons of marine debris on 2022 International Coastal Cleanup Day

Dow also held an educational exhibition on innovative packaging that is 100% recyclable. Plastic pellets, when combined with 40% of post-consumer recycled resin, can be produced into shrink films that retain properties equivalent to the films made from new plastic pellets. This shrink film is a transparent film for packaging beverages, shampoo, lotion, etc. Other upcycling technologies were showcased such as using recycled plastics for making roads, paving bricks, artificial pallets, etc. Dow also collaborated with Banchang Municipality and the community to organize a workshop on making paving bricks and plant pots from plastic waste and decoupage art from used coffee cups; showing participants how to create value with non-recyclable plastics.

Ruengrit Prakobtham, Ban Chang District Chief, said “As a Rayong citizen, I am proud to see companies, organizations, and volunteers collecting coastal waste together and bringing back the beauty of the beach, which is particularly important for us. Marine debris problems can be solved if we prevent them from the beginning by recycling waste out of the food waste we generate at home—making it convenient for the responsible governmental sector to deal with the garbage. The private sector will solve problems through technology. Everybody has a key role because this world does not belong to a specific person, but to all of us.”

The organizations that collaborated with Dow to organize the International Coastal Day in Ban Chang district this year were Solvay Group, PTT Asahi Chemical Co., Ltd., NS-Siam United Steel Co., Ltd., Hidaka Yookoo Enterprises Co., Ltd., and the Federation of Thai Industries. Even though COVID-19 still requires preventive measures, preserving the environment is also important and can be done together. This year's campaign was adjusted to arrange for social distancing, wearing masks during the campaign, and with strict screening of the participants to make sure that all volunteers could participate in the activity safely.

