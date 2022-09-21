Things to Do in a 5 Star Beachfront Hotel

Giant Water Slides

Right on the resort’s grounds are four water slides up to 14 meters tall. These slides include four different layouts: curved, wide, spiral, and roller coaster spiral and all the slides are equally fast, fun, and exciting. Whether you’re vacationing with your kids or want to try them out yourself, these slides are sure to be an enjoyable ride.

Animal Petting Zoo

This animal petting zoo was only recently created at the resort, and is a dedicated space for guests and their kids to meet and greet an assortment of adorable animals. Young children can feed and pet the friendly and docile animals. This Animal Petting Zoo is the perfect activity for kids.

Botanical Gardens

At Thavorn Palm Beach Resort there are 12 acres of land dedicated to greenery and gardening. Not only are there a wide variety of plants, flowers, trees and greenery to discover, there are also some friendly animals including rabbits, roosters, and tortoises. Let the resort’s nature create an atmosphere of tranquility and peacefulness around you.

