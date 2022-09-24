Thailand to work with partners in accelerating actions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals

The event was co-organised by Thailand, as ASEAN Coordinator on Sustainable Development Cooperation, and the ASEAN Centre for Sustainable Development Studies and Dialogue, with the aim to exchange ideas and views on approaches to regional collaborations and partnerships in advancing the sustainable development agenda especially in the context of the post-COVID-19 recovery.

Activities in the event include High-level segment with remarks by the Foreign Minister, Senator the Honourable Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia, and Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of ASEAN, followed by a panel discussion. The event was attended by representatives from ASEAN Member States, ASEAN’s external partners and UN agencies.