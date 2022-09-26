Plus Property showcases its Sole Agent portfolio for 2022, comprising 13 projects worth 12.4 billion baht

From the final quarter of 2022 to early next year, PLUS will manage sales for 6 other projects that are due to launch. These include Navara Pahonyothin 8, two projects in Phuket, a townhome project in Bangkok’s Ratchaphruek area and the Quintara MHy’ Gen project in the Ratchada-Huai Khwang locale. The latter offers a central city location enabling connectivity to all other sites in Bangkok via Ratchada, all at an approachable starting price of 1.99 million baht*. Furthermore, the Quintara MHy’ Den project in the Pho Nimit-Sathon area will become the 5th project from developer Eastern Star which PLUS has administered sales for.

Aside from taking additional sales management contracts in Bangkok, PLUS has also been expanding its clients base toward the provinces, especially toward tourism destinations such as Hua Hin and Phuket. The foreign market is currently making a comeback, with information from the Tourism Authority of Thailand forecasting 7-10 million foreign tourist arrivals this year. This would be significantly higher than last year’s figure. Thailand’s full reopening to tourists since July 1 also presents added hope for the revitalization of economic growth. Said revitalization would benefit the recovery of various business sectors in Thailand, especially those within the tourism sector. All the while, the Thai real estate market has been receiving positive signals from the tourism sector.

Plus Property places importance in being a “partner” to clients and highlights several advantages of its sales management service. PLUS pays keen attention to the requirements of developers and has insight into market demands. Key success cases have enable the company to continually gain the trust of clients, who allowed PLUS to continue managing sales for them. An example is Eastern Star Real Estate Plc., which is currently having PLUS manage sales for the 5th time. Meanwhile, the Enrich group has submitted two projects for PLUS’s management. Plus Property offers total solution services, including sole agent service that provides developers with consultation at every step of the way, from initialization of project development to design, marketing and sales. PLUS continually develops the capabilities of its sales personnel so they can perform as professional advisors who are knowledgeable and able to provide accurate target group and market assessments and are also able to act as investment advisors. PLUS’s research team makes use of data analytics to improve on sales and engage the CRM system to determine the real demand of consumers. This is achieved in part using the Customer Journey initiative. The information attained is presented to the client developer.

Plus Property is a full-service professional property and facility management agency. PLUS is able to provide sales management service for all types of residential projects, delivered by its team of personnel that leverages experience spanning more than 25 years. For more information, call 02 688 7555 or visit https://www.plus.co.th/service/sole-agent