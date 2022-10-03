Experience the technology and NFT use cases on Bitkub Chain at the “Crypto Expo 2022” from Oct 6-9

The global adoption of blockchain technology could eventually have a significant impact on every sector of business and industry. Therefore, Crypto Expo 2022 aims to offer an in-depth understanding of blockchain technology and it is an amazing opportunity for users to explore the digital world. In the event, the users can enjoy activities and open a new experience at the Bitkub Chain booth by accomplishing the mission from the EarnKUB platform and claiming special rewards. In addition, after participating in the EarnKUB mission, the users can use their NFT(s) to vote and participate in more activities from Social DAO’s polls and earn special rewards from Bitkub Chain. The NFT airdrop called “Golden Time’’ will be distributed to the participants via QR code scanning on Bitkub NEXT wallet.

On the other part of the event, you could meet up with special speakers such as Mr. Passakorn Pannok, Chief Executive Officer of Bitkub Blockchain Technology to share useful information under the topic “The era of Technological Transformation and the Future of Blockchain”. As blockchain technology and cryptocurrency grow by leaps and bounds, several partners from Bitkub Chain will also attend this event as special guest speakers.

