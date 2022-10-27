Book Expo Thailand 2022 attracts 1.3 million attendants and generates THB347 million

This year’s expo, held under the concept of ‘Booktopia: Utopia for book lovers’ from October 12-23, returned to its original site, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre for the first time since the centre went under renovation in mid 2019.

PUBAT president Thipsuda Sinchawarnwat said a total of 1,355,893 book lovers have visited the event throughout 12 days, with a high volume of visitors seen on the weekend of October 22-23, during King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day.

Total sales of books during the event were recorded at 347,331,734 baht, increasing 74 per cent from the previous book fair held in March this year. “This shows that the reading trend is bouncing back and people still prefer buying physical books,” said Thipsuda.

Best-selling genres this year are novels, literatures, cartoons, and young adult books, respectively.