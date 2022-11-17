Ho, Ho, Ho in Hua Hin! The Standard gears up for a festive season by the sea
Swap white snow for golden sand and get ready for an action-packed calendar of activities this Christmas and New Year, including fabulous feasts, immersive events and uplifting parties!
Hua Hin, Thailand, November 2022: Ho, ho, ho… hang up your stockings and hear the sound of sleighbells because the holidays are coming to Hua Hin! This festive season, The Standard, Hua Hin, the stylish Thai resort where chic beach vibes meet mid-century style, is bringing Christmas and New Year to the beach with a full calendar of upbeat activities and experiences, from fabulous feasts to playful parties.
The fun starts on 17th December when The Standard, Hua Hin switches on the lights – and the style – with “Get Lit”, the resort’s official Christmas lighting ceremony, including celebratory snacks, creative cocktails, a jazz trio band and inspiring illuminations in the tropical gardens.
Listen out for Santa and get ready for “An Eve You Won’t Believe” on 24th December, with a bountiful buffet dinner at the Lido! This amazing evening will be packed with international dishes, live jazz music by May Fonpa, and of course, great company. To get the party started, you can also choose from a selection of free-flowing beverage packages including wine, Singha beer and soft drinks.
On 25th December, gather the most precious people in your life to Praça, our beachside heritage house and Thai izakaya, for “A Truly Thai Christmas”! This local twist on tradition includes perfect platters of the finest seafood, imported oysters and chilled wine, while our resident DJ spins a live set by the beach.
The last night of 2022 is nearly here, so make it an occasion you’ll never forget at The Standard, Hua Hin, with our sparkling New Year’s Eve parties! Join us by the beach at Praça, where you can “Party in Paradise” with plates of freshly-shucked oysters and free-flowing drinks, as we light up your night with colourful cocktails, uplifting tunes and live DJs. Or why not head to the Lido for “A Happy Ending”, an extravagant end-of-year buffet dinner featuring a raw bar, sizzling BBQ, cheese platters, sweet treats and more, with festive decorations and live music from our band, Snoww Mink.
Then fling off your shoes and get ready for “The Final Countdown” as we stage one of The Standard’s legendary pool parties! With a spectacular LED drum show by Ampper Group, live sets from DJ Pichy and DJ Heartbreakkid, poolside cocktails and more, this will be a night that stimulates the senses and sets pulses racing!
Need a natural boost to kickstart the New Year? Shake off your party head and join us at The Surf Club on 1st January 2023 for “Wave Hello”, an afternoon surfing or kayaking session, or soothe your soul with “Sounds Divine”, a serene singing bowl workshop hosted by local experts the Gym Deck. Then celebrate the start of this bright new era in style with “Fancy Firsts”, a fantastic New Year’s Day feast at Praça. Tuck into a fresh seafood platter, imported oysters and bottle of wine or enjoy free-flow drinks.
To check out the full calendar of holiday season happenings, including all the timings and prices, and to reserve your place prior 10 December with special early bird offers, please visit: www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/happenings/ho-ho-ho-in-hua-hin.
“What could be better than spending the most wonderful time of the year in a beachfront paradise? At The Standard, Hua Hin, we’ve created a glittering line up of festive events and activities – including our legendary pool party – so everyone can celebrate Christmas and New Year in style. We can’t wait to welcome our fun-seeking friends and families to Hua Hin this holiday season,” said Mai Vejjajiva Timblick, Chief Creative Officer.
Nestled directly on Thailand’s glittering Gulf coast, just a short drive from Bangkok, The Standard, Hua Hin offers 199 rooms, suites and villas, chic dining venues, social hubs and world-class wellness, all surrounded by lush gardens and mid-century design. The resort also stages a series of cultural “Happenings”, from wellness weekends and artistic escapes to pool parties, live concerts and more.
The Standard hotels are present in the most desirable of destinations, from Miami Beach to the Maldives, London to New York, Hua Hin to Bangkok. A haven for curious explorers, The Standard, Hua Hin was ranked as the #1 resort hotel in Southeast Asia – and the #35 best place to stay in the world – in the prestigious Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2022! It was also named on Condé Nast Traveler’s “Hot List” for 2022, a highly exclusive selection of the world’s most exciting new hotels.
