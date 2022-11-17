Ho, Ho, Ho in Hua Hin! The Standard gears up for a festive season by the sea

Then fling off your shoes and get ready for “The Final Countdown” as we stage one of The Standard’s legendary pool parties! With a spectacular LED drum show by Ampper Group, live sets from DJ Pichy and DJ Heartbreakkid, poolside cocktails and more, this will be a night that stimulates the senses and sets pulses racing!

Need a natural boost to kickstart the New Year? Shake off your party head and join us at The Surf Club on 1st January 2023 for “Wave Hello”, an afternoon surfing or kayaking session, or soothe your soul with “Sounds Divine”, a serene singing bowl workshop hosted by local experts the Gym Deck. Then celebrate the start of this bright new era in style with “Fancy Firsts”, a fantastic New Year’s Day feast at Praça. Tuck into a fresh seafood platter, imported oysters and bottle of wine or enjoy free-flow drinks.

To check out the full calendar of holiday season happenings, including all the timings and prices, and to reserve your place prior 10 December with special early bird offers, please visit: www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/happenings/ho-ho-ho-in-hua-hin.





“What could be better than spending the most wonderful time of the year in a beachfront paradise? At The Standard, Hua Hin, we’ve created a glittering line up of festive events and activities – including our legendary pool party – so everyone can celebrate Christmas and New Year in style. We can’t wait to welcome our fun-seeking friends and families to Hua Hin this holiday season,” said Mai Vejjajiva Timblick, Chief Creative Officer.

Nestled directly on Thailand’s glittering Gulf coast, just a short drive from Bangkok, The Standard, Hua Hin offers 199 rooms, suites and villas, chic dining venues, social hubs and world-class wellness, all surrounded by lush gardens and mid-century design. The resort also stages a series of cultural “Happenings”, from wellness weekends and artistic escapes to pool parties, live concerts and more.

The Standard hotels are present in the most desirable of destinations, from Miami Beach to the Maldives, London to New York, Hua Hin to Bangkok. A haven for curious explorers, The Standard, Hua Hin was ranked as the #1 resort hotel in Southeast Asia – and the #35 best place to stay in the world – in the prestigious Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2022! It was also named on Condé Nast Traveler’s “Hot List” for 2022, a highly exclusive selection of the world’s most exciting new hotels.

