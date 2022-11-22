Discover unique dining experience at ONESIAM with a myriad of 10 new world-famous restaurants
ONESIAM a synergy of global destinations including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, delivers an enticing dining experience with a myriad of dining options and an appealing introduction of over 10 new world-famous restaurants. ONESIAM is recognized as leading world-class dining destination and as a top-of-mind destination for locals and international visitors.
Siam Paragon, the ‘World Class Food Destination,’ features a dining haven at Gourmet Garden Zone on G floor. As one of the most-sought after location for leading restaurants operators, dining experience at Siam Paragon is a true delight. Siam Paragon is introducing a number of brand-new premium restaurants, staring with premium Japanese sukiyaki and shabu shabu at Nabezo Premium. Originated in Japan, the restaurant offer its Premium line exclusively in Thailand. On offer are top quality A5 Grade Omi-Gyu Beef, X-Wagyu Beef (Japanese F1 Beef), Buri fish, and Kurobuta pork to enjoy with the taste of uniquely authentic Japanese hot pot. Straight down from London to Siam Paragon is Burger & Lobster. This world-famous restaurant and one of the most sough-after eateries in London makes the most out of their prime quality ingredients, serving fresh and delicious lobster menus like Canadian Lobsters, Lobster Rolls and varieties of satisfying premium burgers like Beef Burger.
Premium Korean BBQ restaurant Maple Tree House will soon open its first Bangkok outpost Maple Tree House BKK at Siam Paragon, G floor. The restaurant offers traditional Korean BBQ experience, a Samgyupsal style, with superb quality menus in a contemporary setting. The dining zone on 4 Floor will indulge food lovers with new all-you-can-eat restaurants. Oishi Grand offers a wide selection of Japanese dishes made from selected quality ingredients in an elevated all-you-can-eat style. Customers will enjoy, sashimi and sushi imported from top fish market, made fresh for each serving. In addition, experience the first and only ‘Fine Dining Buffet’ exclusively at Siam Paragon at "Wisdom International Buffet," the Crown Buffet 9,999++" offers wide selections of international menus with top quality ingredients sourced from across the globe.
Siam Center now brings together popular eateries to its new Vibrant Eatery Avenue on 2 floor, ranging from spicy papaya salad or Som Tam to Taiwanese dessert café. TumTum offers tempting hot and spicy North-Eastern Thai menus like Som Tam or papaya salad while Plern Pung serves choices of casual but delicious Thai dishes ranging from rice menus to noodles.
“La Meow” is a Hunan Sichuan-style Chinese restaurant by IRON CHEF THAILAND Chef Feng Jun who creates magic in every dish. Whether it's stir-fried mala, mala soup, fried chicken with Sichuan peppers, stir-fried beef with pickled chili, beer-boiled fish, or braised pork belly in Hunan red sauce, these all are not-to-be-missed dishes. Level down the spiciness with some sweet desserts from Switzerland “Ronnies Macaron.” Find flourless macarons made with premium-grade almonds blended in perfect proportions, giving a unique fragrance and signature chewy texture. The colorful macarons come with light cream filling that adds a perfect level of slight sweetness to their flavor, best to enjoy with a cup of hot tea or coffee. Cafe hopper will love the dessert menu from "ERR" (Er), a chic Taiwanese-style cafe serving refreshing and delectable Bingsu and Baoping. Featured also are Fire Dragon Taiwan tea, peanut butter tea, or the first nitro cold brew drink in Thailand — all brought to serve delight satisfaction at Siam Center.
Experience deliciousness and exquisite dining from world-famous and most popular restaurants at ONESIAM and enjoy special dining promotions at Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery. Get a Siam Gift Card worth 100 Baht for a minimum of 800 Baht spent, (limited quota) from today until 27 November 2022. For further information, log on to Facebook: ONESIAM, Application: ONESIAM SuperApp, Tel. 02-610-8000.