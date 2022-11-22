Discover unique dining experience at ONESIAM with a myriad of 10 new world-famous restaurants

Premium Korean BBQ restaurant Maple Tree House will soon open its first Bangkok outpost Maple Tree House BKK at Siam Paragon, G floor. The restaurant offers traditional Korean BBQ experience, a Samgyupsal style, with superb quality menus in a contemporary setting. The dining zone on 4 Floor will indulge food lovers with new all-you-can-eat restaurants. Oishi Grand offers a wide selection of Japanese dishes made from selected quality ingredients in an elevated all-you-can-eat style. Customers will enjoy, sashimi and sushi imported from top fish market, made fresh for each serving. In addition, experience the first and only ‘Fine Dining Buffet’ exclusively at Siam Paragon at "Wisdom International Buffet," the Crown Buffet 9,999++" offers wide selections of international menus with top quality ingredients sourced from across the globe.

Siam Center now brings together popular eateries to its new Vibrant Eatery Avenue on 2 floor, ranging from spicy papaya salad or Som Tam to Taiwanese dessert café. TumTum offers tempting hot and spicy North-Eastern Thai menus like Som Tam or papaya salad while Plern Pung serves choices of casual but delicious Thai dishes ranging from rice menus to noodles.



