Cartier’s special limited-edition Baignoire Allongée to celebrate Cortina Watch’s golden jubilee

Cécile Naour, CEO of Cartier Southeast Asia & Oceania, congratulated Cortina Watch on this milestone - “Cartier has journeyed with Cortina Watch for a few decades, with many amazing achievements. From collaborating on the Jewellery Time series launched in 2000, expanding our luxury retail watchmaking presence in Singapore, pioneering a partnership in Malaysia, to developing a professional watch-passionate team. In another milestone, Cortina Watch Raffles City will soon be welcoming clients in a renovated Cartier retail environment. Here's to a memorable 50th anniversary, Cortina Watch, and to many more years of success.”



Baignoire Allongée MM Cortina Watch Golden Jubilee Edition

The evocatively named Baignoire is a cult Cartier object. The story begins in 1912, when Louis Cartier took the traditional round watch shape and elongated it. His stylistic research culminated in two straight, parallel lines joined by two curves, which formed the shape of a bathtub (baignoire in French) – hence its name.

The 1960s marked a second highlight in the history of the Baignoire watch. Swaying to the beat of “Swinging London”, the Baignoire Allongée saw the light of day in the workshops of Cartier London. The Baignoire Allongée was an oversized watch that stretched across women’s wrists, combining excessive chic with supreme simplicity. This definitive watch exudes style and character while hugging the contours of the wrist.

In 2019, the Maison relaunched the Baignoire and Baignoire Allongée. Like a fixation, the Baignoire watch brings forth new desires, such as the yearning to give its exuberant elegance texture and relief. Adding substance and texture to this extraordinary elegance, as daring design creates an extravagant bezel.