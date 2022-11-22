Cartier’s special limited-edition Baignoire Allongée to celebrate Cortina Watch’s golden jubilee
Baignoire Allongée MM Cortina Watch Golden Jubilee Edition, designed by Cartier, honours the relationship and shared values of these two companies. This watch, available in only 10 pieces, features a “50” exploded Arabic numeral instead of “5” in burgundy as well as rose-gold sword shaped hands.
Cortina Watch, one of Singapore's top brands in the watch retail sector, will unveil a series of limited-edition commemorative watches in conjunction with some of the industry's most recognized watchmakers to commemorate its golden jubilee in 2022. On November 4th, Cartier will unveil a special 10-piece limited-edition Baignoire Allongée to celebrate the watch retailer’s golden jubilee.
Since the mid-19th century, Cartier has been at the forefront of creativity and innovation, and in many instances, a trailblazer in the world of jewellery and watchmaking. Through a local agent, Cortina Watch began selling Cartier’s creations in the late 1970s, where its jewellery timepieces were very sought after. From the debut of Jewellery Time, Cortina Watch’s flagship high jewellery watchmaking exhibition in 2000, Cartier has been a frequent collaborator of the event. Mr Jeremy Lim, CEO of Cortina Watch, says, “Cartier is one of the most iconic watchmaking and jewellery houses in the world, and it has been a genuine privilege to have been a part of their illustrious history, and to have shared such a close partnership throughout our years in the industry. Cortina Watch is thrilled to present the special edition timepiece that Cartier has created for this monumental year, and we look forward to stepping into the future with Cartier and continue to reach milestones together, especially with the upcoming collaboration at our updated retail space.”
Cécile Naour, CEO of Cartier Southeast Asia & Oceania, congratulated Cortina Watch on this milestone - “Cartier has journeyed with Cortina Watch for a few decades, with many amazing achievements. From collaborating on the Jewellery Time series launched in 2000, expanding our luxury retail watchmaking presence in Singapore, pioneering a partnership in Malaysia, to developing a professional watch-passionate team. In another milestone, Cortina Watch Raffles City will soon be welcoming clients in a renovated Cartier retail environment. Here's to a memorable 50th anniversary, Cortina Watch, and to many more years of success.”
Baignoire Allongée MM Cortina Watch Golden Jubilee Edition
The evocatively named Baignoire is a cult Cartier object. The story begins in 1912, when Louis Cartier took the traditional round watch shape and elongated it. His stylistic research culminated in two straight, parallel lines joined by two curves, which formed the shape of a bathtub (baignoire in French) – hence its name.
The 1960s marked a second highlight in the history of the Baignoire watch. Swaying to the beat of “Swinging London”, the Baignoire Allongée saw the light of day in the workshops of Cartier London. The Baignoire Allongée was an oversized watch that stretched across women’s wrists, combining excessive chic with supreme simplicity. This definitive watch exudes style and character while hugging the contours of the wrist.
In 2019, the Maison relaunched the Baignoire and Baignoire Allongée. Like a fixation, the Baignoire watch brings forth new desires, such as the yearning to give its exuberant elegance texture and relief. Adding substance and texture to this extraordinary elegance, as daring design creates an extravagant bezel.
For the 50th anniversary of Cortina Watch, Cartier has created an exclusive edition of the emblematic Baignoire Allongée. The case is crafted in pink gold, with matching sword-shaped hands and ardillon buckle. On the opaline dial are brown Arabic numerals with ‘50’ highlighted in red, in place of ‘5’. The bezel and crown are set with diamonds, and on the back case is an engraving of the words “Cortina Watch Golden Jubilee”, marking this joyous occasion.