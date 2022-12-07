Blue by Alain Ducasse celebrates third anniversary and third consecutive Michelin star in style with presence of the legend “Alain Ducasse”

Located in ICONLUXE, ICONSIAM, on the banks of the historic Chao Phraya River, Blue is the first restaurant in Thailand by the legendary Alain Ducasse. The award-winning restaurant showcases ICONSIAM’s core value of creating a synergy between the best of Thailand and the best of the world.

On Wednesday, 23 November, Blue celebrated its third year in business. The invite-only gala party was attended by the city’s high society, media, and Alain Ducasse, who flew in for the event. “A Touch of Blue” was the evening’s theme. The path to the restaurant was dressed in the signature blue, and stilt walkers welcomed the over 700 guests, who added glamour to the festivities with their fashion-forward outfits in various shades of blue. Invitees sipped the exclusive Champagne Alain Ducasse as well as one of the legend’s favourite drinks – AD Negroni (Negroni with Champagne). They also enjoyed a fantastic selection of delectable canapes served by Executive Chef Wilfrid Hocquet, in addition to an oyster bar and caviar station. There was plenty of entertainment throughout the evening, including a mini concert by superstars PP and Bilkin.

The celebrations continued the next day, Thursday, 24 November, at the Michelin Guide Thailand 2023 star revelation ceremony held in The Athenee Hotel Bangkok. Blue by Alain Ducasse retained its star for the 3rd consecutive year, underlining the restaurant’s extraordinary multi-sensory journey of French cuisine rooted in a culinary vision of tradition and modernity, complemented by warm, friendly service and an exceptional wine cellar.