Auspicious Chinese New Year menus greet the Year of the Rabbit at The Silk Road The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok

Chef Kam and his team are creating a series of Chinese New Year menus for lunch and dinner, with an à la carte, a dim sum à la carte, a six-course Blessing Menu at THB 2,888++ per person, and an eight-course Longevity Menu at THB 24,888++ for 10 persons. Prices for the à la carte items begin at THB 420 per dish, and for the dim sum à la carte from THB 160 per dish.

Yu Sheng, also known as Lo Hei, or Prosperity Toss, is a Cantonese-style raw fish salad, mixed with shredded vegetables and condiments, which is placed in the centre of the table and the ingredients heartily tossed by the group, using chopsticks and declaring “lo hei, lo hei!” or “scoop it up!”

Chefs at The Silk Road are preparing two versions for the à la carte. Salmon Yu Sheng is available in a standard portion for two to four persons at THB 1,888++, and in a large portion for five to eight persons at THB 2,688++. Abalone Yu Sheng includes strips of fresh salmon and is served in a standard portion at THB 2,388++, and a large portion at THB 3,388++. Salmon Yu Sheng is also included in the Lucky Rabbit Set Menu.

Yu Sheng is also available as a takeaway at THB 1,888+ for the salmon version small size and THB 2,688+ large size, and THB 2,388+ and THB 3,388+ for the abalone version.

Chinese New Year Poon Choi, a traditional Cantonese meal cooked in a clay pot and with layered ingredients including braised mixed meats, dried scallops, fish maw, abalone, sea cucumber and black mushrooms, is on the a la carte at THB 2,200++ for eight to 10 persons. Nian Gao, the traditional Chinese New Year cake, is available at THB 888+

