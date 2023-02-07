GULF, Singtel, and AIS kick off the establishment of the new data center
GSA management, led by Mr. Ratthaphol Cheunsomchit (4th from left), Chairman of the Board, join the groundbreaking ceremony for the new 20+ MW data center in Bang Phli, Samutprakan province.
GULF, Singtel, and AIS commence the construction of the new 20+ MW data center, which will be operated by GSA Data Center Company Limited (GSA), the joint venture between the three companies. It is poised to be the best-in-class hyperconnected data center with state-of-the-art technologies, a high level of security systems, efficient energy management, and the incorporation of renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint. The data center will serve the greater demands of enterprises and cloud service providers in Thailand and overseas, in line with the rapid growth of digital infrastructure in the region. The data center is scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2025.
GSA is the joint venture between Gulf Infrastructure Company Limited (the subsidiary of Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited; GULF), ST Dynamo TH PTE LTD. (the subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications Limited; Singtel), and AIS DC Venture Company Limited (the subsidiary of Advanced Info Services Public Company Limited; AIS), with equity stakes of 40%, 35%, and 25%, respectively. This collaboration increases the value of the data center company by capitalizing on the strengths of each partner. GULF is well-established in the energy and infrastructure business with a portfolio of green energy projects in domestic and international markets and an extensive business network, while Singtel has substantial technological expertise in the development and operation of hyperscale data centers and a diversified global customer base that includes hyperscalers. AIS has local expertise in domestic networks, developing and operating multiple locations of data center facilities in Thailand as well as experience in serving a significant number of enterprise customers.
Mr. Ravi Kurmarohita, Chief Executive Officer, GSA Data Center Company Limited, stated, “Today’s groundbreaking ceremony marks another milestone in GSA’s data center development and is considered an auspicious occasion to officially start the construction of the GSA data center. This state-of-the-art, high-quality data center is located in a strategic location near Bangkok. It seeks to integrate cutting-edge technology and renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance efficiency in energy management to support sustainable operations. With increasing demand from enterprises, particularly cloud service providers, the company therefore sees a strong growth potential of the data center business in a move towards digital transformation.”
The GSA data center will be constructed in compliance with world-class standards in order to obtain certifications such as TIA-942 Certification Rated-3, LEED Gold, Threat and Vulnerability Assessment (TVRA), and ISO 27001. The GSA data center is scheduled to begin commercial operations by 2025.
From left to right:
1. Mr. Mark Chong, Board Member, GSA (Deputy CEO, AIS)
2. Mr. Ravi Kurmarohita, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, GSA (Chief International Business Officer, GULF)
3. Mr. Bill Chang, Board Member, GSA (CEO, Singtel Group Enterprise, and CEO, Regional Data Center Business)
4. Mr. Ratthaphol Cheunsomchit, Chairman of the Board, GSA (Deputy CEO, GULF)
5. Mr. Arthur Lang, Board Member, GSA (CFO, Singtel Group)
6. Mr. Andrew Lim, Chief Operation Officer, GSA
7. Mr. Weerayuth Panichkul, CFO, GSA