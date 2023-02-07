GULF, Singtel, and AIS kick off the establishment of the new data center

Mr. Ravi Kurmarohita, Chief Executive Officer, GSA Data Center Company Limited, stated, “Today’s groundbreaking ceremony marks another milestone in GSA’s data center development and is considered an auspicious occasion to officially start the construction of the GSA data center. This state-of-the-art, high-quality data center is located in a strategic location near Bangkok. It seeks to integrate cutting-edge technology and renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance efficiency in energy management to support sustainable operations. With increasing demand from enterprises, particularly cloud service providers, the company therefore sees a strong growth potential of the data center business in a move towards digital transformation.”

The GSA data center will be constructed in compliance with world-class standards in order to obtain certifications such as TIA-942 Certification Rated-3, LEED Gold, Threat and Vulnerability Assessment (TVRA), and ISO 27001. The GSA data center is scheduled to begin commercial operations by 2025.



From left to right:

1. Mr. Mark Chong, Board Member, GSA (Deputy CEO, AIS)

2. Mr. Ravi Kurmarohita, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, GSA (Chief International Business Officer, GULF)

3. Mr. Bill Chang, Board Member, GSA (CEO, Singtel Group Enterprise, and CEO, Regional Data Center Business)

4. Mr. Ratthaphol Cheunsomchit, Chairman of the Board, GSA (Deputy CEO, GULF)

5. Mr. Arthur Lang, Board Member, GSA (CFO, Singtel Group)

6. Mr. Andrew Lim, Chief Operation Officer, GSA

7. Mr. Weerayuth Panichkul, CFO, GSA