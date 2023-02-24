“EGCO Forest Camp” online game excites Gen Z with virtual watershed forest exploration challenges

Aimed at instilling responsibility towards natural resources and environment, the online game, which is a trendy medium that the target audience is familiar with, welcomes high school students and all gamers to join the challenges. The top 30 scorers in the high school student category will win the chances to attend the on-site “EGCO Forest Youth Camp.” At the same time, the top 12 scorers in the general public category will be invited to experience the real nature in Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai province.

Mr Thepparat Theppitak, EGCO Group’s President, said, “With the strong belief that “The Good Start Will Bring Greater Result”, EGCO Group has continuously organized the “EGCO Forest Youth Camp” since 1997 to allow high school students to learn and embrace responsibility towards natural resources and the environment, especially ecology system in the watershed forest area. We consider that young people are the future of the nation, and have, therefore, nurtured a strong network of 55 groups of more than 3,000 young “EGCO Forest Youth Camp” participants. During the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020-2022, all on-site activities were cancelled and EGCO Group has turned them online to best address the changing situation and the current behavior of Gen Z.”