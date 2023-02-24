“EGCO Forest Camp” online game excites Gen Z with virtual watershed forest exploration challenges
Electricity Generating Public Company Limited or EGCO Group unveils the “EGCO Forest Camp” online game, encouraging Gen Z gamers to virtually explore watershed forest.
Aimed at instilling responsibility towards natural resources and environment, the online game, which is a trendy medium that the target audience is familiar with, welcomes high school students and all gamers to join the challenges. The top 30 scorers in the high school student category will win the chances to attend the on-site “EGCO Forest Youth Camp.” At the same time, the top 12 scorers in the general public category will be invited to experience the real nature in Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai province.
Mr Thepparat Theppitak, EGCO Group’s President, said, “With the strong belief that “The Good Start Will Bring Greater Result”, EGCO Group has continuously organized the “EGCO Forest Youth Camp” since 1997 to allow high school students to learn and embrace responsibility towards natural resources and the environment, especially ecology system in the watershed forest area. We consider that young people are the future of the nation, and have, therefore, nurtured a strong network of 55 groups of more than 3,000 young “EGCO Forest Youth Camp” participants. During the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020-2022, all on-site activities were cancelled and EGCO Group has turned them online to best address the changing situation and the current behavior of Gen Z.”
The “EGCO Forest Camp” online game was jointly developed by EGCO Group and the College of Creative Design and Entertainment Technology, Dhurakij Pundit University, to be used as a tool for interested the youth to learn more about watershed forest ecology and how it is important to life. The game simulates the watershed forest environment in Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai, and sets tasks for the players to conquer challenges. While taking these adventures, the gamers will learn more about the ecology system of the rich watershed forest and having fun seeing how local plants and animals live together in harmony and create a good balance between the nature and communities.
Gamers can download “EGCO Forest Camp” online game via Play Store on Android and App Store for iOS from today. The top 30 scorers in the high school student category will have the chances to attend the on-site “EGCO Forest Youth Camp” at Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai, in April 2023. Meanwhile, the top 12 scorers in the general public category will follow in May 2023.
To join the watershed forest exploration mission, collect score and win a chance to the participate in the “EGCO Forest Youth Camp”, please check more details about the online game and player rankings at website https://egcoforestcamp.egco.com/ and Facebook “EGCO Forest Camp” https://www.facebook.com/EGCOforestcamp