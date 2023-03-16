Health benefits of longan essence
The hazardous pollution levels of PM2.5 in Thailand are rising every day in many areas and air quality is deteriorating gradually. It is a health risk for the general public, especially those in vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant women and patients with underlying diseases.
PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matters that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter. They are twenty times smaller than the diameter of a human hair.
The cabinet proposed that this issue become of utmost importance and be added to the national agenda for resolution. It has been approved that the various government agencies including the Governor of Bangkok have the legal authority to take measures to control the affected areas.
Mr Sorakrit Wannalak, Senior Adviser of Public Communication for PM80 Co., Ltd., which owns the patent and exclusive rights of the innovative extraction method for ‘P80 Longan Essence’, shared some beneficial news to health-conscious individuals.
He shared that P80 Longan Essence has a nutraceutical certification from the Austrian Drug Screening Institute, (ADSI) a world-renowned research institute. The institute has done thorough research and specified that the distinctive qualities in the longan extract are as follows:
1. Rich in antioxidants.
2. Contains anti-oxidative substances that slow down the aging process.
3. Its ORAC Unit 11,855 +/-40 [umol trolox equivalent per 100 g.sample]. (This shows the Anti-oxidative content) This value is 20-40 times higher in P80 Longan Essence as compared to other products.
4. The patented innovative extraction method for the longan essence brings out the benefits of the existing 5 Bioactive compounds that include the following:
- GABA (excellent to improve the quality of sleep, improves memory).
- Gallic Acid (rich in antioxidants, helps maintain blood pressure).
- Ellagic Acid (rich in antioxidants to maintain a youthful appearance and reduce the risk of heart disease and liver problems).
- Tannic Acid (relieves pain in the joints, back and bones, it assists in wound healing and also lowers blood sugar).
- Corilagin (relieves pain).
Mr Sorakrit said that the polluted air that contains ultra-fine particles of PM2.5 and has been enveloping the country for many months, has brought Thailand to one of the topmost polluted places in the world. These ultra-fine particles when inhaled into the lungs will create a serious toxic effect on the human body, deep down at the cellular level. (Reference documents on pages 7 and 8, results from the funding and research of the Health Impact Assessment Division, Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health and Behavioral Science Research Institute. Srinakharinwirot University, Year 2020).
This research data that was carried out by the government institution (Srinakharinwirot University) can be used by health conscious individuals who regularly follow health news updates. For these individuals who want to care for their health and protect themselves, there is a product that has captured the miracle-(nutraceutical benefits) of the longan fruit – it is ‘P80 Longan Essence’. PM80 Ltd has invested a huge amount of money to do additional research from that which was conducted by the University of Chiang Mai professors. The original research led to a development of an innovative extraction method for the longan, a fruit that is grown by Thai farmers.
The benefits of the longan fruit can be compared to that of ginseng, of the Koreans and cordyceps (Dongchong Xiacao) of the Chinese. Therefore, Thailand also has a very valuable tropical fruit that is beneficial for health. The products under the P80 brand have also received the certificate “Quality Herbal product for the Years 2021-2023” from the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, Ministry of Public Health.
