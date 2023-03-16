Health benefits of longan essence

Mr Sorakrit said that the polluted air that contains ultra-fine particles of PM2.5 and has been enveloping the country for many months, has brought Thailand to one of the topmost polluted places in the world. These ultra-fine particles when inhaled into the lungs will create a serious toxic effect on the human body, deep down at the cellular level. (Reference documents on pages 7 and 8, results from the funding and research of the Health Impact Assessment Division, Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health and Behavioral Science Research Institute. Srinakharinwirot University, Year 2020).

This research data that was carried out by the government institution (Srinakharinwirot University) can be used by health conscious individuals who regularly follow health news updates. For these individuals who want to care for their health and protect themselves, there is a product that has captured the miracle-(nutraceutical benefits) of the longan fruit – it is ‘P80 Longan Essence’. PM80 Ltd has invested a huge amount of money to do additional research from that which was conducted by the University of Chiang Mai professors. The original research led to a development of an innovative extraction method for the longan, a fruit that is grown by Thai farmers.

The benefits of the longan fruit can be compared to that of ginseng, of the Koreans and cordyceps (Dongchong Xiacao) of the Chinese. Therefore, Thailand also has a very valuable tropical fruit that is beneficial for health. The products under the P80 brand have also received the certificate “Quality Herbal product for the Years 2021-2023” from the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine, Ministry of Public Health.

