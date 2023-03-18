Adidas launches the Parley Pack – its first football boot pack designed to help reduce plastic waste

Boasting stunning lucid blue and white colourways and elegant wave-patterned designs spanning all of its key boot franchises - Predator Accuracy, X Speedportal and Copa Pure - the new pack strengthens adidas commitment to contributing to help reduce plastic waste.

Continuing to deliver the best for the athlete on the pitch while striving to make a difference off of it, the footwear drop is the latest chapter of a journey started in 2015 when adidas first partnered with Parley for the Oceans and saw the opportunity to turn a problem into performance by integrating Parley Ocean Plastic across a number of football apparel jerseys.

While not the solution for saving our oceans, this innovation represents the brand´s commitment towards replacing virgin polyester with recycled solutions by 2024 wherever possible.

The adidas Football x Parley Pack consisted of X SPEEDPORTAL.1 FG, COPA PURE.1 FG, COPA PURE.3 FG, COPA PURE.3 TF and COPA PURE.3 FG J is available to purchase as of 15 March 2023 at adidas Brand Center, adidas application, adidas online store www.adidas.co.th, and at Ari Football.

Visit Instagram @adidasthailand or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/adidasTH under hashtag #adidasxparley #adidasfootball #adidasThailand for further information.



