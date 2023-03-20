UOB Thailand launches ‘Tap & Go’ contactless payment service on debit card at MRT stations
UOB Thailand has announced the launch of its “Tap & Go” contactless payment service for its debit cardholders at all Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations in Bangkok and Nonthaburi province. This fare payment service will allow customer to make quick and secure payments by simply tapping their UOB and TMRW debit cards on the contactless payment card reader at the ticket gates.
With this new feature, UOB customers can now enjoy a faster and more convenient way to pay for the daily commute without having to queue up or fumble with cash. The Tap & Go service is also designed to be highly secure, as it uses advance encryption technology to put customer data and a robust fraud detection system can ensure secure transaction.
Mr Tearavath Trirutdilokkul, Managing Director, Card Payment & Unsecured Products, UOB Thailand said, "We are excited to be the top two banks to launch Tap & Go contactless payment service for debit cardholders in partnership with MRT. This new feature exemplifies our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that keep up with the changing demands of our customers.”
Mrs Wattana Sittiwaitayaporn, Assistant Managing Director Commercial Development & Corporate Communications Group of Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM), the operator of MRT Blue Line and Purple Line, said “BEM has improved and installed the system at the automatic fare collection gates inside all Blue Line and Purple Line stations. To support the payment of fares via EMV Contactless cards, both VISA and Master, which will increase the convenience and speed on the go. Passengers can use their EMV Contactless Debit Card to tap the automatic gate to travel without having to exchange coins or buy MRT card.”
Mr Nattavut Trivisvavet, CEO of Bangkok Metro Networks Limited, the provider of advertising media and MRT station-based activity space leasing services, said “The number of commuters using MRT on daily basis during peak hours has significantly increased in the last quarter, and they have already used UOB debit cardholders so promoting “Tap & Go”, a contactless payment service, a fast and safe way to pay the fare via UOB debit cards with BMN which is probably the most effective way to let their customers know that UOB has never stopped improving their customer experience."
The fare rate of MRT will be deducted in a single transaction from the account linked to debit card after 2:00 am the following day. UOB and TMRW debit cardholders can check for MRT transaction shown as "MRT-BEM" in the UOB TMRW mobile app.
The launch of this new service is part of UOB’s ongoing efforts to provide seamless banking experience for its customers in Thailand. With over 53 MRT stations across Bangkok, this move is expected to benefit average about 400,000 commuters who rely on public transport everyday.
To apply for UOB debit card, please contact UOB branches nationwide or call 02-285-1555. For more information about 'Tap & Go' contactless payment service on debit card, please visit www.uob.co.th/personal/promotions/debitcard/uob-debit-mass-transit.page
In this picture (From left to right): Ms Suporntip Pongsachamnankit, Executive Director, Card Business UOB Thailand,Mr Nattavut Trivisvavet, CEO of Bangkok Metro Networks Limited, Mr Tearavath Trirutdilokkul, Managing Director, Card Payment & Unsecured Products, UOB Thailand, Mrs Wattana Sittiwaitayaporn, Assistant Managing Director Commercial & Corporate Communication Group Development of Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) and Mr Witsuwat Amkaphet, Managing Director of Bangkok Metro Networks Limited.