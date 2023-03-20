UOB Thailand launches ‘Tap & Go’ contactless payment service on debit card at MRT stations

With this new feature, UOB customers can now enjoy a faster and more convenient way to pay for the daily commute without having to queue up or fumble with cash. The Tap & Go service is also designed to be highly secure, as it uses advance encryption technology to put customer data and a robust fraud detection system can ensure secure transaction.

Mr Tearavath Trirutdilokkul, Managing Director, Card Payment & Unsecured Products, UOB Thailand said, "We are excited to be the top two banks to launch Tap & Go contactless payment service for debit cardholders in partnership with MRT. This new feature exemplifies our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that keep up with the changing demands of our customers.”

Mrs Wattana Sittiwaitayaporn, Assistant Managing Director Commercial Development & Corporate Communications Group of Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM), the operator of MRT Blue Line and Purple Line, said “BEM has improved and installed the system at the automatic fare collection gates inside all Blue Line and Purple Line stations. To support the payment of fares via EMV Contactless cards, both VISA and Master, which will increase the convenience and speed on the go. Passengers can use their EMV Contactless Debit Card to tap the automatic gate to travel without having to exchange coins or buy MRT card.”