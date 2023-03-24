Adidas unveils nature-inspired Federation Away kits for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023tm      

FEDERATION KIT DESIGN DETAILS:





Germany

Germany’s away jersey is inspired by the various deep green woodland areas found within the country – from the Black Forest to the Zauberwald. The various shades of green and bespoke handmade graphic celebrate Germany’s vast woodlands – which cover an area equivalent to one third of the country’s land mass.

Japan

Japan’s away kit takes its pink color cues from the beautiful pink sunrise that can be witnessed at Mount Fuji. The sunrise represents the collective mission of the Japanese team - as the Women’s World Cup emerges on the horizon - to add another winner’s star to the team badge.





Spain

The Spanish away jersey takes inspiration from the beautiful coral reefs that can be found around Spain’s vast coastlines – a feature the country shares with the famous coral reefs found in the tournament’s host nations of Australia and New Zealand.

Sweden

Sweden’s away jersey is inspired by the vast glacial rivers and ice caps that can be found across the country. Combining a changing glacial blue graphic, with trims and details in the iconic yellow color synonymous with the nation – the design seeks to highlight the beauty and importance of the nation’s glaciers.



The release of adidas’ Women’s World Cup jerseys follows the recent launch of the Official Match Ball - OCEAUNZ - released as part of adidas’ official role as partners to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™. As well as offering a bold design featuring a decoration of blues and greens and visuals nodding to the vast mountains of New Zealand and Australia’s connection with the Indian Ocean, 1% of net sales of OCEAUNZ are contributed towards adidas Football Collective partner, Common Goal’s ‘Global Goal 5 Accelerator’; a collective project to increase female participation, representation and leadership in the grassroots game.

Alongside its work with the adidas Football Collective, the brand is committed to working with established community partners, activists and change-makers to deliver real action for the game. This is achieved through the deployment of resources to teams that give access where it isn’t readily available, including disability champions, women game-makers and teams from the LGBTQIA+ community. These initiatives form part of adidas’s ongoing commitment to helping to make sport equal, because when it comes to sport, fair play doesn’t yet exist for all. Using the power of sport to create a better future for the planet and people, the brand is focused on creating possibilities through products, programs and partnerships.

The Federation Away Kits of Spain, Sweden, Germany, and Japan will be available for purchase for 2,900 THB. adiClub members can have an early purchase of the jersey from March 23rd at 4pm. at adidas Brand Center, adidas Sports Performance, adidas application, adidas online store www.adidas.co.th, LINE Shopping: @adidasthailand, and Ari Football. For Supersports and other leading participating stores on April 6th, 2023.

