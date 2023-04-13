Siam Paragon beats the heat of summer with Nickelodeon’s global icon SpongeBob SquarePants and friends collaboration
At Siam Paragon Summer Ultrasonic "Feel the Waves and Beats", feel the summer fun with a massive SpongeBob slide in the heart of Bangkok and concert from top Thai artists. 12-23 April 2023 at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon.
Siam Paragon, a world-class shopping destination, reinforces its positioning as the top-of-mind destination for Thai and international tourists with an extraordinary and fun-filled summer celebration, Siam Paragon Summer Ultrasonic 2023 "Feel the Waves and Beats." The event features a collaboration with Paramount Consumer Products featuring Nickelodeon’s global icon SpongeBob SquarePants, right here in Bangkok. SpongeBob SquarePants, the globally adored yellow sponge animated character and his buddy the pink starfish Patrick Star ramp up the summer fun. Under the concept “Colorful DAY Playful NIGHT,” Parc Paragon at Siam Paragon presents art installations depicting the many expressions of SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends, and features a thrilling seven-meter-high slide, right in Bangkok’s city centre. The event takes place from 12-23 April 2023, thanks to a collaboration between Nestlé Pure Life by Nestlé (Thai) Company Limited and FWD Life Insurance Public Company Limited.
In addition, the summer fest offers entertaining experience with concerts from well-known Thai artists and SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star. The opening of Siam Paragon Summer Ultrasonic 2023 "Feel the Waves and Beats" on April 12, 2023 at Parc Paragon, two heartthrobs, "Gemini & Fourth", performed a Special Show.
Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Group Head, Siam Paragon Business Unit, said: “Siam Paragon reaffirms its positioning as the top-of-mind destination among Thai and international visitors. We dedicatedly deliver multi-dimensional experiences that are above and beyond expectations and this grand summer celebration truly embodies our vision. The Siam Paragon Summer Ultrasonic 2023 "Feel the Waves and Beats" is a collaboration between Siam Paragon and Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants from Paramount Consumer Products to offer a colorful vibe and fun experience. Under the theme "Colorful DAY Playful NIGHT," Parc Paragon brings joy and fun to the heart of the city with installation art inspired by the ocean including SpongeBob’s pineapple house, colorful jellyfish, complemented by a seven-meter-tall SpongeBob slide. During the day, visitors will enjoy the taking photos and various activities, while the evening offer a brilliant lighting display of the enchanting underwater world environment.”
“Popular Thai artists, including Nadol ‘Bonz’ Lamprasert, 8TURN, Nont - Tanont, Jeff Satur, URBOYTJ and 4EVE, each will be performing respectively from April 13-16, 2023, from 6.00 p.m. onward. Siam Paragon aims to provide an extraordinary experience for visitors who are celebrating the Songkran festival and the summer season.”
The Siam Paragon Summer Ultrasonic "Feel the Waves and Beats" features concerts and Meet & Greet with SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star, from 6.00 p.m. onwards at Parc Paragon.
13 April 2023: Kicking off with concert from Nadol ‘Bonz’ Lamprasert, Korean boy group 8TURN and Nont - Tanont, a rising vocalist whose singing is sure to fill the hearts of fans with joy and cheer.
14 April 2023: Jeff Satur's remarkable vocal talents, the handsome young artist will gifts the crowd with a stunning musical performance.
15 April 2023: Rap music aficionados will have the chance to get up close and personal with URBOYTJ, the acclaimed rapper. The rap rhythms will undoubtedly elevate the temperature and energize the atmosphere.
16 Apri 2023: 4EVE, a popular Thai girl group, will bring a flourish to the chic summer, infusing Parc Paragon with the captivating energy and charm of the seven members.
Siam Paragon beats the summer heat and celebrates the summer with the Siam Paragon Summer Ultrasonic 2023 "Feel the Waves and Beats." The event will be taking place from 12-23 April 2023. To learn more, contact 02-610-8000 or find out more on Facebook at SiamParagon.
#SiamParagon #SummerUltrasonic #FeelTheWavesAndBeats