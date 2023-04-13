Siam Paragon beats the heat of summer with Nickelodeon’s global icon SpongeBob SquarePants and friends collaboration

“Popular Thai artists, including Nadol ‘Bonz’ Lamprasert, 8TURN, Nont - Tanont, Jeff Satur, URBOYTJ and 4EVE, each will be performing respectively from April 13-16, 2023, from 6.00 p.m. onward. Siam Paragon aims to provide an extraordinary experience for visitors who are celebrating the Songkran festival and the summer season.”

The Siam Paragon Summer Ultrasonic "Feel the Waves and Beats" features concerts and Meet & Greet with SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star, from 6.00 p.m. onwards at Parc Paragon.

13 April 2023: Kicking off with concert from Nadol ‘Bonz’ Lamprasert, Korean boy group 8TURN and Nont - Tanont, a rising vocalist whose singing is sure to fill the hearts of fans with joy and cheer.

14 April 2023: Jeff Satur's remarkable vocal talents, the handsome young artist will gifts the crowd with a stunning musical performance.

15 April 2023: Rap music aficionados will have the chance to get up close and personal with URBOYTJ, the acclaimed rapper. The rap rhythms will undoubtedly elevate the temperature and energize the atmosphere.

16 Apri 2023: 4EVE, a popular Thai girl group, will bring a flourish to the chic summer, infusing Parc Paragon with the captivating energy and charm of the seven members.

Siam Paragon beats the summer heat and celebrates the summer with the Siam Paragon Summer Ultrasonic 2023 "Feel the Waves and Beats." The event will be taking place from 12-23 April 2023. To learn more, contact 02-610-8000 or find out more on Facebook at SiamParagon.

