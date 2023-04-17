Dell Technologies invites creative talents to breathe new life into landmarks in Asia Pacific and Japan in “Reimagined: #BuiltWithPrecision” challenge

Starting today until May 10, 12 participants from six APJ countries will develop concept designs by reimagining a selected landmark in their country. The shortlisted landmarks include inconspicuous and unmaintained buildings and spaces left to the elements at the end of their heyday. Participants are tasked to breathe new life into these spaces with technology and sustainability in mind – making these landmarks relevant again in today’s modern world.

The participants come from varied backgrounds such as architectural students from universities across the region, aspiring architects, up-and-coming designers and creator communities across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and South Korea. Each participant will be assigned a Precision mobile workstation to create their concept designs during the challenge period.

"For more than 25 years, Dell’s Precision workstations have enabled creators across the globe to pursue and realize their creative ambitions – whether they are students or professionals,” said Paul Carter, vice president, Client Solutions Group, Asia Pacific and Japan, Dell Technologies. “This Reimagined: #BuiltWithPrecision challenge is our way of empowering and leveraging the visions of the next generation of creators to realize their ideas with Precision.”

The challenge participants will have the opportunity to directly experience the prowess of Dell Precision workstations – Precision 5470, Precision 7670, and 7770. Renowned for its intelligent performance, mission-critical reliability, and immersive productivity, the Precision systems are powered with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors and next-gen NVIDIA RTX™ graphics.