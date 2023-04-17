Dell Technologies invites creative talents to breathe new life into landmarks in Asia Pacific and Japan in “Reimagined: #BuiltWithPrecision” challenge
Dell Technologies today launched a concept design challenge that will see creative talents from Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) coming together to reimagine landmarks across the region, using Dell Precision workstations. The Reimagined: #BuiltWithPrecision challenge aims to demonstrate Dell Precision’s prowess in enabling creative minds to bring their visions to life.
Starting today until May 10, 12 participants from six APJ countries will develop concept designs by reimagining a selected landmark in their country. The shortlisted landmarks include inconspicuous and unmaintained buildings and spaces left to the elements at the end of their heyday. Participants are tasked to breathe new life into these spaces with technology and sustainability in mind – making these landmarks relevant again in today’s modern world.
The participants come from varied backgrounds such as architectural students from universities across the region, aspiring architects, up-and-coming designers and creator communities across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and South Korea. Each participant will be assigned a Precision mobile workstation to create their concept designs during the challenge period.
"For more than 25 years, Dell’s Precision workstations have enabled creators across the globe to pursue and realize their creative ambitions – whether they are students or professionals,” said Paul Carter, vice president, Client Solutions Group, Asia Pacific and Japan, Dell Technologies. “This Reimagined: #BuiltWithPrecision challenge is our way of empowering and leveraging the visions of the next generation of creators to realize their ideas with Precision.”
The challenge participants will have the opportunity to directly experience the prowess of Dell Precision workstations – Precision 5470, Precision 7670, and 7770. Renowned for its intelligent performance, mission-critical reliability, and immersive productivity, the Precision systems are powered with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors and next-gen NVIDIA RTX™ graphics.
Dell Precision 5470 is a 14” mobile workstation that can deliver performance levels previously only offered in larger workstations. It is verified for the Intel® Evo™ platform requirements and is based on the Intel vPro® platform. It comes with up to 64GB of DDR5 memory , up to 4TB of storage and up to NVIDIA RTXTM A1000 graphics.
Meanwhile, Dell Precision 7670 and 7770 are designed to enhance creativity with a focus on power. These new Precision series mobile workstations feature the latest thermal innovations, powerful CPU technologies, and new designs that provide more flexibility. Both laptops are equipped with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ up to i9 processors with Intel vPro®, up to next gen 16GB NVIDIA RTXTM A5500 graphics, and up to 128GB of DDR5 memory.
All these Precision mobile workstations are ISV -certified thanks to Dell’s long-term partnership with industry-leading technology companies across different industries to solve today’s most complex problems of application computing. The participants can install and use any creative software from these ISV vendors, including Autodesk applications, to create their concept designs.
In addition, the embedded Dell Optimizer for Precision provides unique features and is tailored to optimize application performance for media intensive applications. The Optimizer also has the same privacy, connectivity and collaboration features, such as the screen dimming when users look away and the ability to connect to two networks at once.
The participants will have 30 days to bring their ideas to life before submitting their final concept design by May 10, 2023, 11.59pm SGT. A panel of judges from Dell Technologies will review and score all submissions against a set of pre-determined evaluation criteria that look at:
- The overall innovativeness of the concept;
- The quality of the design;
- Any outstanding use of technology;
- The incorporation of sustainability; as well as
- Relevance of the new concept to local cultural contexts.
In addition, members of the public can also view and vote for their favorite concept designs via participants’ LinkedIn pages and Dell Technologies’ LinkedIn page, for up to ten (10) days after all submissions are confirmed and verified by the challenge’s administrator.
"I am truly excited to see how the participants will realize their imaginations using our Precision workstations. I wish the creators the very best and I am looking forward to seeing what they have to offer from the perspective of innovativeness, craftsmanship, and overall storytelling that encapsulates sustainability and technology,” closed Carter.
The Reimagined: #BuiltWithPrecision challenge winners will be announced in May 2023.
