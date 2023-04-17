SCBX forges new collaboration with Stanford HAI to drive innovation in AI and fintech
Bangkok, Thailand, April 17, 2023 - SCB X Public Company Limited (SCBX) is delighted to announce its recent collaboration with the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI) as its first international member in the Financial Services & AI Corporate Affiliate Program.
With the aim of becoming the leading regional financial technology group, SCBX is firmly committed to staying at the forefront of the latest developments in AI and fintech with the ultimate goal of driving innovation in the industry. This collaboration reinforces SCBX's “mothership” strategy to shift towards actively developing innovative technologies and transitioning into a true technology company. Additionally, it will enable SCBX to gain a competitive advantage and stay ahead of the curve in the industry.
Through this collaboration, SCBX will have access to cutting-edge research and educational programming specifically tailored to the financial sector. The program covers a wide range of advanced topics, such as foundation models, AI safety, fintech, blockchain, sustainability, and insurance, as well as visiting scholar opportunities.
Dr. Arak Sutivong, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SCB X Public Company Limited, says “SCBX’s key milestone is to establish itself as a leading regional financial technology group. To achieve this goal, it is crucial for the company to conduct new experiments and transition into a technology-focused entity. We are delighted to announce our collaboration with the globally recognized educational institution, the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI), renowned for its profound research expertise in the field of technology. This collaboration supports the ‘mothership’ strategy of SCBX and aligns with the overall plan to move from being a consumer of mature technologies for the banking industry to being part of developing innovative technologies and transitioning into a real Tech Company.”
“We are excited to have SCBX join our affiliate program,” says Stanford HAI Vice Director and Director of Research James Landay. “Artificial intelligence will radically change the banking industry, and we need more conversations between academic and industry experts to ensure this technology is designed, built, and implemented with a human-centered approach.”
Dennis Thorsten Trawnitschek, Chief Technology Officer of SCB X Public Company Limited says, “we establish this collaboration as the first step in SCBX’s commitment to becoming a leading regional financial technology group. This collaboration with Stanford HAI will enable us to experiment with new technologies and advance our technological capabilities, particularly in areas of interest such as Blockchain, AI, and Climate Technology. The collaboration aims to work on research and study deep technology together, paving the way for the development of new and innovative solutions that can be applied to business and evolve into future financial products and services. Additionally, this collaboration will enhance the development of Human Resources and attract talent to the SCBX Group community.”
“One of the main goals of the Industry program is to help organizations bridge the gap between the rapid pace of AI research and development and the speed at which this technology can be effectively adopted and implemented,” said Stanford HAI Managing Director for Industry Programs and Partnerships Panos Madamopoulos-Moraris. “This can be more challenging in legacy industries, in particular organizations outside the U.S., so we are very excited to welcome SCBX as our first international member.”