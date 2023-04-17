SCBX forges new collaboration with Stanford HAI to drive innovation in AI and fintech

With the aim of becoming the leading regional financial technology group, SCBX is firmly committed to staying at the forefront of the latest developments in AI and fintech with the ultimate goal of driving innovation in the industry. This collaboration reinforces SCBX's “mothership” strategy to shift towards actively developing innovative technologies and transitioning into a true technology company. Additionally, it will enable SCBX to gain a competitive advantage and stay ahead of the curve in the industry.

Through this collaboration, SCBX will have access to cutting-edge research and educational programming specifically tailored to the financial sector. The program covers a wide range of advanced topics, such as foundation models, AI safety, fintech, blockchain, sustainability, and insurance, as well as visiting scholar opportunities.

Dr. Arak Sutivong, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SCB X Public Company Limited, says “SCBX’s key milestone is to establish itself as a leading regional financial technology group. To achieve this goal, it is crucial for the company to conduct new experiments and transition into a technology-focused entity. We are delighted to announce our collaboration with the globally recognized educational institution, the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI), renowned for its profound research expertise in the field of technology. This collaboration supports the ‘mothership’ strategy of SCBX and aligns with the overall plan to move from being a consumer of mature technologies for the banking industry to being part of developing innovative technologies and transitioning into a real Tech Company.”