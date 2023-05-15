Explore the island's culture at a hotel in Phuket

When planning your next getaway, Thavorn Palm Beach Resort, an exquisite hotel in Phuket, offers the perfect retreat for an immersive cultural experience. Combining traditional Thai architecture with modern amenities, our luxurious resort provides an ideal base to delve into the island's rich history and cultural attractions.



Old Phuket Town

Embark on your cultural journey by visiting the enchanting Old Phuket Town, where Sino-Portuguese and Chinese architecture adorn the streets. Wandering through the town feels like stepping back in time as the buildings, shops, and restaurants reflect the island's vibrant past. Discover the traditional handicrafts, food, and clothing that still thrive in the local markets. As you explore, take advantage of the colorful street art and the breathtaking views from Khao Rang Hill, overlooking the town.



Wat Chalong Historical Temple

The Wat Chalong Historical Temple, one of Phuket's most important landmarks, houses several Buddha statues and shrines. As a place of worship for locals, the temple's intricate architecture and serene atmosphere starkly contrast the bustling streets of Phuket. Learn more about the island's history and religion at the temple's museum, where informative displays and exhibits await. Afterward, soak in the panoramic views from the temple's grand pagoda.