Explore the island's culture at a hotel in Phuket

Phuket, a tropical paradise renowned for its stunning beaches, boasts a wealth of culture and heritage waiting to be explored.
When planning your next getaway, Thavorn Palm Beach Resort, an exquisite hotel in Phuket, offers the perfect retreat for an immersive cultural experience. Combining traditional Thai architecture with modern amenities, our luxurious resort provides an ideal base to delve into the island's rich history and cultural attractions.
Old Phuket Town
Embark on your cultural journey by visiting the enchanting Old Phuket Town, where Sino-Portuguese and Chinese architecture adorn the streets. Wandering through the town feels like stepping back in time as the buildings, shops, and restaurants reflect the island's vibrant past. Discover the traditional handicrafts, food, and clothing that still thrive in the local markets. As you explore, take advantage of the colorful street art and the breathtaking views from Khao Rang Hill, overlooking the town.
Wat Chalong Historical Temple
The Wat Chalong Historical Temple, one of Phuket's most important landmarks, houses several Buddha statues and shrines. As a place of worship for locals, the temple's intricate architecture and serene atmosphere starkly contrast the bustling streets of Phuket. Learn more about the island's history and religion at the temple's museum, where informative displays and exhibits await. Afterward, soak in the panoramic views from the temple's grand pagoda.
Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Immerse yourself in the local culture during the annual Phuket Vegetarian Festival. This vibrant event in October showcases traditional performances, rituals, and processions. Adhere to a strict vegetarian diet and savor the mouthwatering local dishes available during the festival. Watch devotees participate in body-piercing rituals as a form of purification and enjoy traditional dance and music performances. The festival culminates in a spectacular fireworks display, which lights up the sky over Phuket.
Phuket Fantasea
The world's first Thai cultural theme park, Phuket Fantasea, offers a unique blend of traditional Thai culture and modern entertainment. Witness traditional Thai dance and music performances, sample the local cuisine, and shop for traditional handicrafts. The park also features an elephant sanctuary, where visitors can interact with these gentle giants in a humane environment. The highlight of the park is the Fantasy of a Kingdom show, a breathtaking theatrical performance that will leave you in awe.
Big Buddha: A Majestic Symbol of Peace
Perched atop the Nakkerd Hill, the Big Buddha is an awe-inspiring 45-meter-tall white marble statue that can be seen from miles away. This iconic landmark is a place of worship for locals and a popular destination for tourists seeking tranquility and breathtaking views of Phuket. As you ascend the hill, take a moment to appreciate the lush surroundings and panoramic vistas that stretch across the island.
