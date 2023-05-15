Centara launches “The Ultimate Free Night Giveaway” for vacations across Asia!

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is inviting guests to enjoy holiday in a choice of dream destinations with “The Ultimate Free Night Giveaway” – an exclusive offer for three-, five- and seven-night getaways or longer, all across Asia!

For a limited time only, travellers can take advantage of free nights at a selection of 49 fantastic hotels and resorts in Thailand, Vietnam, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Oman and Japan. With “Stay 3 Pay 2,” “Stay 4 Pay 3,” and “Stay 7 Pay 5” options all available, this enticing offer lets couples, families and friends stay for as long as they like, for less.

From stylish city breaks in Bangkok, Osaka or Doha to fun-filled family vacations in Pattaya, Phuket and Vietnam’s Mui Ne, blissful beachfront escapes in the Maldives, Koh Samui or Krabi, or captivating cultural retreats in Sri Lanka, Oman and Chiang Mai, Centara sets the stage for the ultimate holiday.

And with a choice of six outstanding brands, which feature landmark downtown hotels, fun-filled family resorts, personalised luxury sanctuaries and intimate boutique hotels, Centara has the perfect option for every occasion.

“The Ultimate Free Night Giveaway” is valid for bookings made from 15th May to 15th July 2023, for stays until 30th September 2023. Promotions vary by hotel and average nightly rates start from only THB 735++ per room per night. Up to two children can stay for free!

CentaraThe1 members enjoy even more benefits. If you’re not yet a member, click here to sign up for free today!

To learn more and to book “The Ultimate Free Night Giveaway” with Centara, please visit https://centarahotelsresorts.com/ultimate-free-night-giveaway