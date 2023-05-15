ADSI had already completed previous research on P80 Longan Essence and discovered that it has many benefits: It is rich in vitamins, has antioxidants, contains 5 bioactive compounds i.e. GABA, Gallic, Ellagic and Tannic Acids and also Corilagin.

Professor Dr. Gunther K. Bonn and his team from ADSI in collaboration with the Institute of Virology, of the Medical University of Innsbruck decided to do further testing specifically for anti-viral activity (e.g. Covid-19) contained in this herbal extract. They discovered that it had the ability to dramatically reduce the viral reproduction in the body.

P80 specifically prevented SARS-Cov-2 triggered damage and it also regulated the innate immune response in the respiratory tract AFTER SARC-CoV-2 infection.

With this bonus discovery the Chairman was even more confident that P80 Longan Essence would be a global success as people needed to take preventive measures by boosting their immunity, more so it actually helps reduce the effects of viruses.

Sorakrit Wannalak, Senior Adviser- Public Communication who is in charge of communicating and publicizing the corporate image of PM80 Limited, revealed that Prayudh was very hardworking and whatever he carried out he would put in all his heart and effort, especially in matters that were beneficial to society.

More information is about where to purchase P80 Longan Essence can be found at: https://www.p80thailand.com/en/index.php