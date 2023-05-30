W Bangkok invites everyone to "Take A Stance" this June and celebrate diversity in thought, culture and experiences for Pride Month
W Pride commemorates LGBTQIA+ culture and community, giving marginalized voices a platform with a full-day event, including panel discussions, drag and fashion shows, and much more
On Friday, June 2nd, W Bangkok will light up with the spirit of Pride for Pride Month 2023, inviting everyone in the community to TAKE A STANCE for love, individuality, music, connection, community and equality. Events will include a panel discussion featuring high-profile LGBTQIA+ figures, a fashion show, a drag performance, a mixology class and a live DJ party that will carry the exciting celebration into the night.
The festivities will kick off at 4:30pm at W Bangkok's stylish WOOBAR® when the Lean In Panel Series welcomes voices from the LGBTQIA+ community to discuss key issues currently impacting the community, and share personal perspectives and experiences that have empowered them to TAKE A STANCE. Panelists include local LGBTQIA+ advocate Top Koaysomboom; Thai singer Silvy Pavida; TV host and celebrity chef Kristen Kish; and Japanese DJ Noah. The discussions will conclude at 5:30pm when cocktail hour takes off, featuring playful drinks as well as music performances by Silvy Pavida and local DJ Nana. The event continues with a Get Glam Studio, where talented artists will offer live make-up demos for guests to glow up for the evening ahead.
As the sun sets over Bangkok, the excitement intensifies with an After Dark Party at historic Bangkok landmark The House on Sathorn, adjacent to W Bangkok. From 7pm to 11:30pm, guests will be treated to dazzling drag queen performances, a fashion catwalk show and a Vogue dance performance backed by live music with DJs Groove, Taki and Noah of Japan.
Marriott Bonvoy members will also have to opportunity to join an exclusive mixology masterclass with Kristen Kish using her spirit, Yobo Kish, at The Bar at The House on Sathorn as part of a members-only Marriott Bonvoy Moments package, which includes a one-night stay in a Studio Suite at W Bangkok. This unforgettable experience is only available through bidding with Marriott Bonvoy Points. To place a bid, click here.
"W has always been a safe space that embraces all who visit, encouraging travelers to be their true selves and breaking through conventional norms to redefine luxury hospitality. W Bangkok is all set to welcome the LGBTQIA+ community with this not-to-be-missed event," said Tina Liu, General Manager, W Bangkok. “"True to W's passion point STANCE, our 2023 tagline TAKE A STANCE invites everyone to celebrate Pride Month in Thailand, and to take a meaningful stance in supporting diversity, equality and inclusivity.”
To join the celebrations for W Pride 2023 at W Bangkok and The House on Sathorn, RSVP here.
W Hotels proudly supports celebrating diversity in thought, culture and experiences, and amplifies global conversations by giving marginalized voices a platform and moving culture forward with vibrant celebrations of LGBTQIA+ rights, equity and inclusivity. This vibrant celebration reaffirms W Hotels’ mission along with Marriott International's longstanding commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community through equitable workplace policies and practices, a strong commitment to inclusion and respect for all, as well as longstanding philanthropy for many LGBTQIA+ causes. To learn more about Marriott’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, please visit www.marriott.com/diversity/diversity-and-inclusion.mi.