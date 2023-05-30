W Bangkok invites everyone to "Take A Stance" this June and celebrate diversity in thought, culture and experiences for Pride Month

As the sun sets over Bangkok, the excitement intensifies with an After Dark Party at historic Bangkok landmark The House on Sathorn, adjacent to W Bangkok. From 7pm to 11:30pm, guests will be treated to dazzling drag queen performances, a fashion catwalk show and a Vogue dance performance backed by live music with DJs Groove, Taki and Noah of Japan.

Marriott Bonvoy members will also have to opportunity to join an exclusive mixology masterclass with Kristen Kish using her spirit, Yobo Kish, at The Bar at The House on Sathorn as part of a members-only Marriott Bonvoy Moments package, which includes a one-night stay in a Studio Suite at W Bangkok. This unforgettable experience is only available through bidding with Marriott Bonvoy Points. To place a bid, click here.

"W has always been a safe space that embraces all who visit, encouraging travelers to be their true selves and breaking through conventional norms to redefine luxury hospitality. W Bangkok is all set to welcome the LGBTQIA+ community with this not-to-be-missed event," said Tina Liu, General Manager, W Bangkok. “"True to W's passion point STANCE, our 2023 tagline TAKE A STANCE invites everyone to celebrate Pride Month in Thailand, and to take a meaningful stance in supporting diversity, equality and inclusivity.”

To join the celebrations for W Pride 2023 at W Bangkok and The House on Sathorn, RSVP here.