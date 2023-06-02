24X partners with Krungsri Finnovate, ECG and BCH in end-to-end digital maintenance & living service solutions
Bangkok (June 1, 2023) – 24X under 24 Solution Group, an end-to-end living & maintenance service platform through the implementation of digital on-demand technology for B2B and B2C customers, recently announced another significant milestone after its successful Series A funding round, totaling THB150 million from three strategic investors: Krungsri Finnovate Co., Ltd., ECG Venture Capital Co., Ltd., and BCH Ventures Co., Ltd. (as part of Benchachinda Group).
The partnership will enable 24X in its ambition to strengthen the service solutions on the platform and respond to the increasing needs of customers.
Mr Khanisorn Meepong, Co-Founder & CEO, 24X, said that the company was started four years ago under the initial name 24 Fix, which was a digital home maintenance service platform for household consumers. Following the increasing growth in the market and the rising demand from B2B customers who sought an end-to-end service offering from reparation, service maintenance, and installation works, 24 Fix for Business was founded in 2021.t As the market is recovering from the pandemic, the company has also seen sharp growth with more than 500 corporate customers currently on the platform.
“We have been hands-on in studying the market and what we have seen is the opportunity to expand our services to more seamless, end-to-end living & maintenance offerings, particularly the growing B2B segment The success in the Series-A funding will enable us to explore new solutions and respond to the specific needs of various businesses such as retail, hospitality, home appliances etc.,” Khanisorn said.
Mr Sam Tanskul, Managing Director, Krungsri Finnovate Co., Ltd. said, “24X is one of the leading platforms in Thailand offering comprehensive services from repair, construction, installation, and renovation. It is complementing our business as we have many corporate clients such as ones in real estate, EV and solar cell sectors that will benefit from the services 24X can provide. At the same time, the company incorporates technology that aids in managing and overseeing handymen, including job assignment and control. This instils confidence in the founders’ vision for the company and the potential of the team to drive sustainable growth for this startup.”
Mr Pirachai Bencharongkul, Chief Investment Officer BCH Ventures Co., Ltd. (Benchachinda Group) said, “The strength of 24X is the end-to-end maintenance capability found on the platform – from the network of subcontractor to project management system. The platform will benefit the existing business under Benchachinda as well, as we have operated a corporate maintenance service for the past two decades. In addition, we see the growth potential in 24X as more enterprises are using the platform, which can help take the burden on resource scarcity and cost from businesses by utilizing the outside experts on the platform so that they can put more investment to expand their resource capabilities in other areas. We, as both investors and platform users, are the proof of those who benefit from the platform.”
“We are driven by the passion to provide service solutions that will revolutionize the home maintenance service in Thailand, and we hope to expand our offerings to other markets in Southeast Asia to ensure that our services can help improve the quality of living and the well-being of our customers. However, our journey has just started, and we still need to develop service solutions that continue to respond to the ever-changing needs of our customers. The support from our investors means we are closer to our goals as any development needs funding so that we can ensure customers’ confidence. Moving toward our fifth year, we determine to grow exponentially as we plan to raise more funds in the Series-B round, which will be our last round and a crucial steppingstone to our IPO ambition,” added Mr Auttanon Jelatianranat, 24X’s Head of Finance & Investment.