24X partners with Krungsri Finnovate, ECG and BCH in end-to-end digital maintenance & living service solutions

The partnership will enable 24X in its ambition to strengthen the service solutions on the platform and respond to the increasing needs of customers.

Mr Khanisorn Meepong, Co-Founder & CEO, 24X, said that the company was started four years ago under the initial name 24 Fix, which was a digital home maintenance service platform for household consumers. Following the increasing growth in the market and the rising demand from B2B customers who sought an end-to-end service offering from reparation, service maintenance, and installation works, 24 Fix for Business was founded in 2021.t As the market is recovering from the pandemic, the company has also seen sharp growth with more than 500 corporate customers currently on the platform.

“We have been hands-on in studying the market and what we have seen is the opportunity to expand our services to more seamless, end-to-end living & maintenance offerings, particularly the growing B2B segment The success in the Series-A funding will enable us to explore new solutions and respond to the specific needs of various businesses such as retail, hospitality, home appliances etc.,” Khanisorn said.