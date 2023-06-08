AMCHAM planted trees with the Bangkok Governor to mark U.S.-Thai diplomacy.

On June 2, the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), led by AMCHAM Vice President Deborah Seifert of Pfizer, commemorated Independence Day and celebrated the fruitful 190th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Thailand.

The event took place at the U.S. Ambassador’s Residence, with the gracious host U.S. Ambassador to Thailand, Robert Godec, and the distinguished guest of honor Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

During the event, the AMCHAM business community demonstrated unwavering dedication to the local community by planting five ceremonial trees, contributing to Governor Chadchart’s one million tree initiative.

This initiative aims to combat air pollution, add more green space, and promote environmental diversity. The five trees include the national flower of Thailand, the Golden Shower Flower or Ratchaphruek, Mayodendron Igneum or Peep Thong for strength and progress, Thai Bangor or Salhao for luck and status, and Horse Cassia or Chaiyaphruek for success and victory.

AMCHAM members reaffirmed their enduring commitment to Thai society and the million-tree policy. AMCHAM aims to plant 185 more trees at a public park later this year. “We are excited to foster long-term relationships and actively contribute to the progress and prosperity of the local community”, emphasized AMCHAM Vice President Deborah Seifert.

Source: AMCHAM