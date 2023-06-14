GULF and Dent Chula continue the second round of ‘GULF Sparks Smiles’ for the year 2023

Penchan Sricharoenchai, a Volunteer Dentist, shared, “I initially became involved in GULF’s initiative in 2022 as a volunteer dentist at Thippawas Community. Due to the prevalence of dental health issues amongst the community’s children and adults, some of whom had never seen a dentist before, it was quite a challenging experience for me. Despite the physical exhaustion, it was rewarding to have the opportunity to apply my professional expertise to assist others. Following my decision to become a volunteer dentist in my spare time, I decided to return here and it was fulfilling to witness the sustained positive impact this program has on the community. Individuals are also becoming more aware of the importance of maintaining oral health hygiene, a shift which signifies a beginning of a journey towards fewer oral health issues and communal health problems.”

“This initiative is the result of the joint collaboration of several parties, including GULF, Dent Chula, and the community, who worked tirelessly to help enhance people’s quality of life. As a representative of the community, I would like to thank both the team of dentists and GULF for organizing such a successful event and bringing a team of expert dentists who are dedicated to serving both the locals and those from outside of the community,” added Ms. Nara Kaewklom, Community Leader of Phatthana Thippawas Village in Lat Krabang District, Bangkok.

The “GULF Sparks Smiles” dental unit offers free essential dental services, including fillings, tooth extractions, scaling, fluoride coating, and x-rays, in addition to more complex procedures, such as wisdom tooth extractions. The unit has the capacity to handle between 150 to 200 cases daily and had overseen an upward of 300 total cases in its 2-day operation during its second installment this year. In addition to organizing this effective campaign, GULF supplied staff volunteers to assist with patient registration and facilitated on-site procedures. This year, the dental facility will extend its reach to two additional locations. For the latest updates and information, please visit GULF Spark Facebook Fanpage at https://www.facebook.com/GulfSPARK.TH/.

