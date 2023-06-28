Bangchak makes its mark as Future Energy Leader Pioneering Thailand's Aviation Industry

The ceremony for the Construction Agreement of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production Unit is signed between BSGF Company Limited and TTCL Public Company Limited, supporting the aviation industry's reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, and fulfilling all three dimensions of the BCG Economy Model.

Chaiwat Kovavisarach, Group Chief Executive Officer and President, Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, stated that "Over the course of nearly four decades since Bangchak was established with a mission to create energy security for the country and sustainability for society and the environment. Today, we remain committed to fulfilling these goals, under the vision of "Crafting a Sustainable World with Evolving Greenovation" with the Refinery and Oil Trading Business Group as one of its core businesses.

The business has evolved through various iterations, from the early days that relied on fossil fuels to the first era that saw the introduction of ethanol and biodiesel blending into fuels in Thailand, for which Bangchak was acknowledged as the 'Leader in Renewable Energy'.