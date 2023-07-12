Madam Pang joins UNICEF on a special mission to visit migrant children in a remote school of Chiang Mai

In this role, Madam Pang raises awareness on the challenges facing children in Thailand, advocates for children’s rights and mobilizes financial support for UNICEF's activities in Thailand and globally.

"I firmly believe that the most valuable resources of any country are its people, and they need a strong foundation of care and nurturing from both family and the education system since childhood,” said Madam Pang - Nualphan Lamsam, UNICEF Advocate for Children. “Children are full of potential like a white sheet of paper, and quality education at every level serves as the vibrant colors that fill their lives with beauty. It is truly impressive that every child in Thailand, including migrant and stateless children, now has access to education in Thai schools. This remarkable achievement is made possible by the incredible individuals who have established schools not only in Chiang Mai but also in Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Bangkok, and numerous other provinces."

At Baan Pa Bong Primary School, UNICEF-supported mobile library trucks make regular visits to promote reading and literacy skills among children in ethnic communities residing in remote areas. Filled with children's books and interactive reading tools, these mobile libraries also feature dedicated storytellers who teach the Thai language, create enjoyable games, and nurture a love for reading. Currently, UNICEF mobile library trucks are reaching out to remote schools in five border provinces of Thailand, ensuring access to quality educational materials for more than 8,000 children living in these underserved areas.