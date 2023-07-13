CyberGenics provides professionals with a complete line of world-class solutions in the field of cybersecurity to help customers grow with confidence
CyberGenics, a leading cybersecurity consultant and solution provider, is penetrating the cybersecurity market with integrated services along with leading solutions from global partners to manage security and monitor cyber threats covering all business needs in full and in line with the growing trend of digital transformation to help organizations grow safely.
Dr. Chaiyuth Chunnahacha, Chief Executive Officer of G-Able Public Company Limited, said that "nowadays we live in a digital world in which technology is an important thing that allows us to have a better quality of life and to create competitive advantages in business. Thus, technology is like an Enabler to creating new value, such as using technology to analyze data in product development and to make business planning decisions or even to prevent various cyber-attacks. This helps, in addition, create a 'New S-Curve' to expand G-Able's business in the role of a Tech Enabler that creates possibilities for business organizations conveniently, easily and safely for everyone in every organization."
"On the other hand, the rapid growth and expansion of technology will drive the growth of cybersecurity as well. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, a leading cybersecurity research and statistics organization, by 2031 cyberattacks will occur every two seconds, which is an alarmingly rapid expansion," he added.
"With our large customer base and end-to-end solutions combined with advanced technology innovations, we can ensure our customers that they will be safer in a world plagued by cyber threats. We are committed to using these cutting-edge technologies to help businesses grow securely and safely in the digital age. This is why we decided to spin off our cybersecurity business to expand the potential of providing full and comprehensive customer service capabilities to business organizations, along with delivering the highest efficiency in cybersecurity," Dr. Chaiyuth said.
Mr. Sutee Assawasoontarangkoon, Chief Executive Officer of CyberGenics Company Limited, revealed that cybersecurity is very important to both public and private business organizations because threats can't wait and need urgent solutions. “An overview of current threats indicates a very rapid increase and CyberGenics has a deep understanding of the nature of our customers' technology infrastructure in each sector and in particular regarding cybersecurity which needs preparation at all points that are at risk from cyber threats to ensure ultimate security. The company delivers services that cover consulting, security management, and cyber threat monitoring to meet all business needs, utilizing advanced solutions from our world-class partners," he said.
"Currently, the cybersecurity market in Thailand is worth 13 billion baht, counting every business that wants to undergo digital transformation. It is necessary to invest in the most effective cybersecurity solutions that offer ultimate efficiency and that are based on budget suitability in order to tackle cybersecurity challenges of all kinds," he added.
"Cybersecurity is extremely important for all sectors. They must be prepared to deal with threats, whether in the banking and financial business, including life insurance, which is a market that has shifted towards smart BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), along with telecommunications, and transportation, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities. All of these businesses have adopted digital technology, offering digital services including remote work integration, investing in the Cloud and using AI to help in their operations. Therefore, cybersecurity is inevitable and must be carried out concisely," he said.
Mr. Sutee continued: "With the vision and concepts of CyberGenics, we want to support business growth through safe digital transformation and by complying with comprehensive global cybersecurity standards and with a strong commitment to keeping the business world safer with our holistic cybersecurity services served by personnel with knowledge of security in every DNA. We are confident in the strengths of CyberGenics professional teams with expertise and a deep understanding of cybersecurity, backed by world-class solution standards from our leading partners to fully support the services of every business in every industry. In addition, CyberGenics has also received ISO 27001 certification, which is a guarantee of service quality and information security management standards."
CyberGenics' services cover consulting services, security management and the monitoring of cybersecurity threats in various forms such as Infrastructure Security Protection, Cloud Security, Zero Trust Cybersecurity, IOT/OT Security, Active Directory Security, Breach and Attack Simulation, Attack Surface Management, Identity Access Management, Identity Governance and Administration, Security Rating, Security Consulting and Security Services Management.