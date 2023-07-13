CyberGenics provides professionals with a complete line of world-class solutions in the field of cybersecurity to help customers grow with confidence

Dr. Chaiyuth Chunnahacha, Chief Executive Officer of G-Able Public Company Limited, said that "nowadays we live in a digital world in which technology is an important thing that allows us to have a better quality of life and to create competitive advantages in business. Thus, technology is like an Enabler to creating new value, such as using technology to analyze data in product development and to make business planning decisions or even to prevent various cyber-attacks. This helps, in addition, create a 'New S-Curve' to expand G-Able's business in the role of a Tech Enabler that creates possibilities for business organizations conveniently, easily and safely for everyone in every organization."

"On the other hand, the rapid growth and expansion of technology will drive the growth of cybersecurity as well. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, a leading cybersecurity research and statistics organization, by 2031 cyberattacks will occur every two seconds, which is an alarmingly rapid expansion," he added.

"With our large customer base and end-to-end solutions combined with advanced technology innovations, we can ensure our customers that they will be safer in a world plagued by cyber threats. We are committed to using these cutting-edge technologies to help businesses grow securely and safely in the digital age. This is why we decided to spin off our cybersecurity business to expand the potential of providing full and comprehensive customer service capabilities to business organizations, along with delivering the highest efficiency in cybersecurity," Dr. Chaiyuth said.