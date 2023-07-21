Top 3 Pico laser treatment types: Which one is right for your skin?

But what exactly do Pico laser treatments do for your skin? And how can you ensure you select the right treatment for your needs?

In this article, we will be covering everything you need to know about Pico laser treatments, so you make a well-informed decision on trying one out for yourself. Read on to learn how Pico laser technology works, how many types of treatments there are, as well as the best treatment types for different skin concerns.

What Exactly is Pico Laser Technology?

Picosecond laser technology, shortened as Pico laser, refers to a variety of laser skin treatments that help correct undesired pigmentation. This includes spots on the skin that come from sun damage, scarring from acne, and tattoos, among other imperfections of the skin.

Pico lasers are short, super-concentrated spurts of energy that are targeted at pigmented areas, which break apart the pigment it is targeted to. Since the treatment does not use heat, each session is gentle and non-invasive.

While those who opt for Pico laser treatments will generally feel a tiny tickling or pinching sensation when the laser is administered, the safety of the procedure makes it ideal for application on both the face and body.

Aside from these benefits, Pico laser treatments require a comparatively lower downtime or resting period compared to other treatments. It also generally takes fewer sessions to see noticeable results.