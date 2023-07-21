Top 3 Pico laser treatment types: Which one is right for your skin?
Pico laser treatments have grown to become one of the most popular skin treatments available in the market, as they are widely known for their quick and effective results.
But what exactly do Pico laser treatments do for your skin? And how can you ensure you select the right treatment for your needs?
In this article, we will be covering everything you need to know about Pico laser treatments, so you make a well-informed decision on trying one out for yourself. Read on to learn how Pico laser technology works, how many types of treatments there are, as well as the best treatment types for different skin concerns.
What Exactly is Pico Laser Technology?
Picosecond laser technology, shortened as Pico laser, refers to a variety of laser skin treatments that help correct undesired pigmentation. This includes spots on the skin that come from sun damage, scarring from acne, and tattoos, among other imperfections of the skin.
Pico lasers are short, super-concentrated spurts of energy that are targeted at pigmented areas, which break apart the pigment it is targeted to. Since the treatment does not use heat, each session is gentle and non-invasive.
While those who opt for Pico laser treatments will generally feel a tiny tickling or pinching sensation when the laser is administered, the safety of the procedure makes it ideal for application on both the face and body.
Aside from these benefits, Pico laser treatments require a comparatively lower downtime or resting period compared to other treatments. It also generally takes fewer sessions to see noticeable results.
Different Pico Laser Treatment Types and What They Do for Your Skin
While there are several names and settings that define Pico laser treatments, here are the 3 most popular and frequented treatment types:
Pico-Toning
Pico-Toning involves the use of lasers to reduce pigmentation on the face, which helps make your skin tone more even. The Pico lasers are applied directly to the face, breaking down pigmented areas. The shattered pigment is then naturally and safely eliminated by the body’s immune system.
This type of Pico laser treatment requires only 1-2 hours of downtime, and it is recommended by aestheticians to book 3-5 sessions in succession before taking a 1-month break each time. Clear results are visible within 4 weeks on average.
Pico-Zoom
Pico-Zoom involves the use of Pico lasers at full blast on specific pigmented areas that can be difficult to eliminate, such as freckles, pigmentation from sun damage, and Nevus of Hori.
The treatment duration thus depends on the specific pigmented area that you want to eliminate. For example, mild sun damage can take only 1-3 sessions to see clear results, while deep blemishes might take 8-10 sessions, spaced around 1-3 months apart. With Pico-Zoom, the body needs time to eliminate the shattered pigment before proceeding with more sessions.
Fractional Pico
The final type of Pico laser treatment is Fractional Pico, which refers to using a special laser lens to even out acne scars, pores, and wrinkles. The lens increases the intensity of impact, intentionally creating spaces on the skin’s surface, which “tricks” the body into healing the affected area.
This evens out skin on the face naturally by progressively making scars and pores more shallow, without the need for surgery.
This natural healing process takes around 1-6 months. To make the effects of this Pico laser treatment as permanent as possible, it is recommended to book a session every 4-6 weeks.
Choosing the Right Pico Laser Treatment for Your Skin
When trying to figure out what type or degree of Pico laser treatment to book, it is always recommended to seek advice from an experienced dermatologist.
With your input on which areas of pigmentation you would like to reduce or eliminate—such as on the face or body—the dermatologist can then provide their recommendation on which type of treatments to start with.
For more information on Pico laser treatments, please visit this full article from DSK Clinic.