Central Pattana and Centara celebrate stunning renovations with re-launching of Centara Udon

Renowned as a foodie heaven, Centara Udon is serving up an ultra-modern selection of brand-new culinary experiences. Publico is the hotel’s all-day dining venue offering a mouthwatering menu of Thai, European and Chinese fusion cuisine. The venue is designed to bring together the whole family and to delight all generations and tastes. The cosy ambiance of the Lobby Bar is the perfect destination for an early evening tipple with a diverse of local and imported wine and beer selection as well as special and classic cocktails.

The outdoor swimming pool is the perfect spot to unwind after a day of exploring or meetings, where guests can enjoy light snacks and refreshments at the Pool Bar while soaking up Udon’s tropical weather. Travellers also have access to Cenfit, a fully-equipped fitness facility with separate hot/cold onsen, as well as rejuvenating treatments at the award-winning Spa Cenvaree.

A prime location for MICE events, weddings, corporate functions and more, Centara Udon boasts three sophisticated event spaces, including a 700-sqm Grand Ballroom featuring high ceilings and room for up to 500 guests. Each tastefully appointed venue can be customised to suit guests' needs, while also offering modern technology and exceptional service from the hotel’s designated events team.

“Our impressive round of renovations is now complete, and we are proud to announce the official relaunch of Centara Udon. With its convenient city-centre location, world-class MICE facilities, premium dining outlets and award-winning bar, this hotel plays an important role in the region and we look forward to continuing to share our Thai family values with visitors from near and far at The Place to Be in Udon Thani,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

“Centara Udon is an integral part of the Central Udon mixed-use development, bringing together the vibrant synergy of Central Pattana's businesses. With locally-inspired hospitality and world-class service, we are eager to welcome guests to this stunning property, promising an unforgettable experience for all,” said Phoom Chirathivat, Head of Hotels and Alternative Investment, Central Pattana PLC. “Exclusive benefits await The1 members at both Central Udon and Centara Udon, making it the ultimate all-in-one leisure and lifestyle destination in Thailand's northeast, perfectly suited for multi-generational families and business travellers alike.”

To celebrate its grand re-launch, Centara Udon is offering a special 15% discount on food and beverages (excluding alcohol) to indulge in exciting menus at Publico and Lobby Bar from now to 30 September 2023.

CentaraThe1 members can enjoy even more benefits with special pricing at 15% lower than public room rates and exclusive access to special privileges and offers. Those who are not yet members can join for free at www.CentaraThe1.com. It takes less than one minute, and members can immediately start earning points for stays, dining, and spa experiences at Centara Hotels & Resorts, and more.

In addition, guests can also take advantage of The1 membership programme from Central Group. The1 members can now redeem their points at Centara Udon and other Centara properties across Thailand, receiving THB 100 to use toward F&B and hotel nights for every 1000 T1 points they redeem at the hotels. That’s in addition to being able to easily earn and redeem points for exciting rewards when shopping, eating and more at neighbouring Central Udon, Non-members are invited to sign up for free to become The1 member at www.the1.co.th.

For more information on the re-launch of the stunning new Centara Udon or to book an upcoming stay, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centara/cud

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com