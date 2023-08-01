Adidas introduces SWITCH FWD – fuelled by forward motion technology, designed for a smooth running experience
Bangkok, 27 July 2023 – adidas today reveals SWITCH FWD, as it continues its commitment to unwavering innovation in the pursuit of only the best for all runners.
Constructed using cutting-edge design processes, the shoe’s engine – the EVA compound midsole – features intricately designed voids that collapse and spring forward, converting weight into forward motion; unlocking the potential of athletes of all levels by moving them forward with every stride. The result is a smooth-running experience that’s unique to forward technology-fueled running shoes.
The soft EVA compound midsole, working in unison with the TPU plate, ensures a stable and cushioned transition through the forefoot and midfoot during the forward motion process.
Additional features of the new SWITCH FWD include a lightweight Continental™ outsole, which gives runners extra grip in all weather conditions. This is complemented by a lightweight engineered mesh upper, which features strategically placed windows on the forefoot and midfoot, for enhanced breathability.
Mili Seiffert, Global Product Manager at adidas Running said: “We’re always looking at innovative ways to redefine our design processes to bring real benefits to our community – whether they are at the top of the sport, or an everyday runner. While it sounds simple, the ambition to convert weight into forward motion is easier said than done. It’s taken years of testing with athletes of every level to get where we have today. It’s a triumph to innovation, and a testament to our ambition and drive to deliver new running shoe technology.”
The shoe launches in a primary white and silver violet colorway with lucid lemon detailing for women, and a primary white and wonder blue colorway for men with lucid lemon accents.
SWITCH FWD is now available at 5,300 THB at adidas Brand Center, adidas Sports Performance, adidas application, adidas online store www.adidas.co.th, LINE Shopping: @adidasthailand, ari Running, Supersports and other leading participating stores.
Let’s switch with adidas! Participants who trial SWITCH FWD for 1 kilometer on treadmill at adidas Brand Center CentralWorld, Siam Square One, or Central Westgate will get 1 special shoelace for free. This offer is available from 28 July to 28 August 2023 or until stocks last.
Follow the conversation on Instagram @adidasthailand and @adidasrunning, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/adidasTH, or #SWITCHFWD #adidasrunning #adidasThailand