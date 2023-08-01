Adidas introduces SWITCH FWD – fuelled by forward motion technology, designed for a smooth running experience

Mili Seiffert, Global Product Manager at adidas Running said: “We’re always looking at innovative ways to redefine our design processes to bring real benefits to our community – whether they are at the top of the sport, or an everyday runner. While it sounds simple, the ambition to convert weight into forward motion is easier said than done. It’s taken years of testing with athletes of every level to get where we have today. It’s a triumph to innovation, and a testament to our ambition and drive to deliver new running shoe technology.”

The shoe launches in a primary white and silver violet colorway with lucid lemon detailing for women, and a primary white and wonder blue colorway for men with lucid lemon accents.

SWITCH FWD is now available at 5,300 THB at adidas Brand Center, adidas Sports Performance, adidas application, adidas online store www.adidas.co.th, LINE Shopping: @adidasthailand, ari Running, Supersports and other leading participating stores.

Let’s switch with adidas! Participants who trial SWITCH FWD for 1 kilometer on treadmill at adidas Brand Center CentralWorld, Siam Square One, or Central Westgate will get 1 special shoelace for free. This offer is available from 28 July to 28 August 2023 or until stocks last.

