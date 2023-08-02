A modern-day classic: Beloved island retreat Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort unveils property reimagination

Interiors reflecting Phu Quoc’s natural grace

The island’s pristine nature is given room to shine in Sheraton Phu Quoc’s newly refurbished accommodation. All ocean-facing rooms, suites and villas have been given an upgrade, with a clean, soothing colour palette providing a comforting backdrop for guests to relax and unwind. Unique pieces and furniture were carefully selected to instil a sense of peace and belonging, whether guests are staying in a room or a villa. During the day, the spaces are flooded with natural light, with perfectly framed sparkling ocean vistas, parquet floors in blond wood, thick cream rugs and dove-grey walls all contributing towards creating a harmonious, modern look. Meanwhile, discreet blackout curtains promise uninterrupted sleep.

“Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort prides itself on being ahead of the curve, and the reimagined interior spaces reaffirms its position as one of the leading resorts in Vietnam,” said Daniel Muhor, general manager of the hotel. “Being Marriott International’s most global brand, Sheraton aims to create a community hub that promotes long visits amid contemporary spaces and communal elements. We’re excited to welcome back our regulars and first-time visitors to this beautifully appointed, refreshed beachfront base where they can commune with nature, experience world-class dining, or rebalance with healing spa therapies.”

Leadership in sustainability

Reflecting Sheraton Phu Quoc’s commitment to preserving the environment, glass water bottles for all guest rooms and restaurants are refilled at a local bottling plant that uses deep water wells, enabling the property to remove plastic bottles from its premises. Since the rebrand, the resort has also replaced plastic straws and stirrers with eco-friendly alternatives.

To optimise resources and minimise waste, the resort’s green team tracks electricity and water usage and waste output through Marriott Environmental Sustainability Hub (MESH), as well as participating in Marriott’s “Serve 360 - doing good in every direction” 2023 campaign to reduce the property’s environmental footprint by embracing the circular economy.

Recently, Sheraton Phu Quoc has launched a pilot project to turn food waste into fertiliser, with an average of 30 kilograms of food waste processed every day. In addition to providing nutrients for the resort’s palm trees – an important source of fresh coconuts –, the fertiliser is used at the resort’s own organic garden. Thanks to these efforts, the kitchen gets 1,300 kilograms of fresh vegetables per month, while cage-free chicken eggs and responsibly-sourced seafood ensure farm animals enjoy humane living conditions and endangered marine species are protected.

Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach is part of a strategic agreement with Vinpearl, Vietnam’s largest hospitality and leisure chain, to convert and develop various hotels in Vietnam. The reimagined Sheraton will showcase a brand-new experience for domestic travellers who are familiar with the Vinpearl chain. For more information about Sheraton Phu Quoc Long Beach or to make a reservation, please visit www.marriott.com/pqcsr-sheraton-phu-quoc-long-beach-resort.