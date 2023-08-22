CENTEL earns three prestigious accolades at the IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2022-2023
Unwavering dedication to excellence in hospitality leads to wins in the ‘Outstanding CEO,’ ‘Outstanding CFO’, and “Best Investor Relations” categories.
Central Plaza Hotel Public Company Limited (CENTEL), Thailand’s leading hotel and restaurant operator, received three prestigious accolades in the Travel & Hospitality category at the IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2022-2023 held by the Investment Analysts Association, further solidifying the group’s 40 year legacy and position as a leader in the industry.
This remarkable milestone included the following awards: ‘Outstanding CEO’ for Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts; ‘Outstanding CFO’ for Gun Srisompong, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President - Finance and Administration; and ‘Best Investor Relations’ for Central Plaza Hotel Public Company Limited (CENTEL).
“These illustrious achievements recognise CENTEL’s unwavering commitment to exceptional leadership, financial prowess, and transparent investor relations, as well as the visionary approach to business taken by our group,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts. “We are also focused on expanding our footprint across Thailand, ASEAN, China, the Middle East and beyond, with the aim of making Centara one of the world’s top 100 hotel operators by 2027.”
“We continue to stay at the forefront of hospitality with evolving experiences to meet the needs of our ever-growing traveller base, as well as following a detailed roadmap to achieving a sustainable future, which includes eliminating single-use plastic and earning Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification for all our properties by 2025; achieving a 20% reduction in energy, waste, water, and greenhouse gas emissions by 2029; and reaching net zero emissions by 2050 through innovative energy efficiency, increased renewable energy, and green supply chains.”
Despite recent political and economic issues that have arisen both domestically and abroad, Centara Hotels & Resorts remains optimistic for the future.
“It is truly an honour to be recognised at the IAA Awards this year as we celebrate Centara’s 40th anniversary”, said Gun Srisompong, CFO and Vice President - Finance and Administration of Centara Hotels & Resorts. “As we continue to see a rise in guests at our stunning properties around the world, we are beyond grateful to our stakeholders for their continued trust and support as we look ahead to a bright and successful future.”
For more information on Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.