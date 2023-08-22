CENTEL earns three prestigious accolades at the IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2022-2023

Central Plaza Hotel Public Company Limited (CENTEL), Thailand’s leading hotel and restaurant operator, received three prestigious accolades in the Travel & Hospitality category at the IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2022-2023 held by the Investment Analysts Association, further solidifying the group’s 40 year legacy and position as a leader in the industry.

This remarkable milestone included the following awards: ‘Outstanding CEO’ for Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts; ‘Outstanding CFO’ for Gun Srisompong, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President - Finance and Administration; and ‘Best Investor Relations’ for Central Plaza Hotel Public Company Limited (CENTEL).

“These illustrious achievements recognise CENTEL’s unwavering commitment to exceptional leadership, financial prowess, and transparent investor relations, as well as the visionary approach to business taken by our group,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts. “We are also focused on expanding our footprint across Thailand, ASEAN, China, the Middle East and beyond, with the aim of making Centara one of the world’s top 100 hotel operators by 2027.”